6 movies in which you will have to find out who is to blame, and that you can see now at home | Entertainment

There are few better moments in the cinema than, after two hours of suspicion, you are right with the one who wielded the dagger that ended the life of the countess in her husband’s office in the mansion in the Hamptons (the most upmarket area of ​​Long Island , in the state of New York).

Yes, it sounds like a scene from Cluedo, the legendary board game in which you had to find out who the murderer was. But it is that today all the recommendations are based on the same premise: there is a culprit, he appears on the screen along with other potential murderers… and we don’t know who to target.

Like that recurring scene in the movies where we see a bunch of suspects on a police identification round. They look alike, they could all be the bad guy, but actually only one of them committed the crime. And we couldn’t forgive ourselves for sending an innocent man to the electric chair… could we?

Today, in the weekly report for moviegoers, our recommendations revolve around the premise that we want you to rack your brain trying to guess who the killer is who stars in the entire plot of the film.

If you feel prepared or prepared, we go with the selected films, where we have from modern films to timeless classics. Surely we will surprise you with more than one, go ahead:

6 movies in which you will have to find out who is the culprit

daggers in the back

When renowned mystery novelist Harlan Thrombey is found dead in his mansion, just after the family celebration of his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and courteous detective Benoit Blanc is mysteriously recruited to investigate the matter.

Few works drink so much from the great and wonderful Agatha Christie, and in Daggers in the back (2019) the director and screenwriter Rian Johnson does a fantastic job handling a murder in the best way. The end, I’m telling you, you can’t even imagine.

Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Christopher Plummer… the cast is wonderful, where everyone is perfect, with special attention to the first, who plays the investigator Benoit Blanc.

It was on Prime Video, then went to Netflix, and has ended up on HBO Max waiting for a new streaming service to go to, because that’s the business now: a continuous jump where you never know where each movie is, you just sounds like I saw her in that service that day.

Title : daggers in the back

: daggers in the back Release date : 2019

: 2019 Duration : 2:04 hours

: 2:04 hours Platform: HBOMax

Murder on the Orient Express

During a trip on the legendary Orient Express train, the Belgian detective Hercules Poirot investigates a murder committed on the way, and as a result of which all the passengers of the train are suspected of it. We were talking before about Agatha Christie. Well, welcome to one of the best novels of the English writer.

As with Daggers in the Back, the cast of actors is impressive: Kenneth Branagh, Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi, Penelope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer, Willem Dafoe, Johnny Depp… and we don’t go on because it makes us laugh. Without a doubt, one of the best posters of recent years.

If you know the book because you’ve read it, don’t worry, it’s totally enjoyable. There are new additions, in case you were wondering, and the staging is pretty good. It’s not the best of movies, but everyone can be to blame and that has you hooked.

As a good movie belonging to the Disney universe, right now it can be enjoyed on the Disney+ service, just like the new movie Death on the Nile, which is on the Mickey Mouse service.

Title : Murder on the Orient Express

: Murder on the Orient Express Release date : 2017

: 2017 Duration : 1:55 hours

: 1:55 hours Platform:Disney+

Without scales

Bill Marks, a veteran air service agent for the Air Marshalls, is going through a bad time: he has a drinking problem, and lately he takes his job as a routine security guard aboard an airplane.

Nevertheless, on a trip from New York to London he receives a series of mysterious text messages, in which he is asked to urge the government to make a transfer of 150 million dollars to a secret account.

Otherwise, a passenger will die every 20 minutes. Thus begins a game of cat and mouse at 40,000 feet and with the lives of 200 passengers hanging in the balance. In this case, if we do not hit our suspect, more than one passenger will die, which gives it life.

Accustomed to seeing Liam Neeson chasing his daughter’s kidnappers, in this film the actor that many of us knew thanks to the fact that he played Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn moves like a fish in water. It is available on HBO Max in HD quality.

Title : Without scales

: Without scales Release date : 2014

: 2014 Duration : 1:42 hours

: 1:42 hours Platform: HBOMax

the color of the night

Tormented by the strange suicide of a patient, a prestigious psychologist leaves his practice and settles in Los Angeles in search of the support of his friend Jim who, in turn, is very upset by the incessant death threats he is receiving. .

Shortly before he is killed, Jim confesses that he suspects five patients he is treating in group therapy. And with this, a film begins in which we will be put to the test and where nothing is what it seems, as usual.

It is true that the general public did not like it very much, in filmaffinity it only has a 4.1 out of 10 (which is a lousy mark) but some were able to appreciate it and, honestly, fits perfectly with what we wanted to bring you today: guess who is guilty of the crime.

As they said in the Chicago Reader: “The plot becomes so convoluted and implausible, that it will leave you perplexed before its denouement, but you probably won’t be bored“If we don’t convince you with this, nothing will. It’s available on the most beloved Spanish platform, Filmin.

Title : the color of the night

: the color of the night Release date : 1994

: 1994 Duration : 2:19 hours

: 2:19 hours Platform: filmin

Loss

On the day of their fifth wedding anniversary, Nick Dunne reports that his wife Amy has mysteriously disappeared. But soon police and media pressure makes Nick’s portrait of domestic bliss begin to falter.

Also, his strange behavior makes him a suspect, and everyone begins to wonder if Nick killed his wife. Will he be the killer? If the synopsis rings a bell, it’s because it’s an adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s homonymous bestseller.

Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry, Kim Dickens, Patrick Fugit, Carrie Coon, Missi Pyle, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Scoot McNairy, Sela Ward, Emily Ratajkowski, Boyd Holbrook… as you can see today we only bring you movies with spectacular poster.

Unlike the previous one, this film received very good reviews, with a 7.3 in filmaffinity, which shows that it did fit in with the critics and the public. Ben Affleck, who has been given so many blows, makes a great performance here (within his melancholy and sad style). It is available on Netflix.

Title : Loss

: Loss Release date : 2014

: 2014 Duration : 2:29 hours

: 2:29 hours Platform: Netflix

Cluedo

In a large, secluded Victorian mansion, several colorful characters gather for dinner at a mysterious invitation from an unknown host. All of them have secrets to hide, for which they have been vilely blackmailed for years.

When the house goes dark due to a momentary power outage, the blackmailer is found murdered in the living room. Now they must find out who among them has been the culprit, a very complicated task considering that they all had compelling motives to commit the crime.

What does this plot sound like to you? It is logical, since for decades in Spain we have played this same board game, also called Cluedo. Of all those on the list, this is the work that perfectly exemplifies the meaning of reporting.

Tim Curry, Christopher Lloyd, Bill Henderson, Michael McKean, Jae Wiedlin, Collen Camp, Martin Mull… as you can see, in 1985 there were already great films with very good casts. This film is the origin of a genre that, for decades, has always had a representative. It is available on Apple TV+.

Title : Cluedo

: Cluedo Release date : nineteen ninety five

: nineteen ninety five Duration : 1:34 hours

: 1:34 hours Platform: AppleTV+

If after watching this unsolved crime movie marathon you find yourself wanting more, the best thing is to study criminology and compete for police inspector, the body needs you…

That or you have the soul of a murderer and you love to think like one.