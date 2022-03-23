6 movies that don’t forget to be smart

The overwhelming majority of movies made today are made to make Hollywood’s biggest bucks. They don’t even have to be objectively good or well made anymore, they just have to be “great”. Blockbusters guarantee attendance at the seats; nine of the ten highest-grossing movies of all time have been released in the last fifteen years, and all of them are franchises with sequels and/or sequels planned.

Original films are becoming scarcer. Rarer still are the ones that skillfully combine characters to build a story that leaves the audience completely mesmerized, spellbound and amazed. It is one of the greatest possibilities of the medium: that a cinematographic work stimulates the viewer towards an elevated state of mind or an intellectualized vision of life, or that it simply leaves him with a special feeling that he has never felt before. This kind of intelligent cinema deserves to be recognized.

6 “The Prestige” Is, In Fact, A Prestige

Christopher Nolan is set in London at the beginning of the 20th century to tell the story of two stage magicians, Robert Angier and Alfred Borden -played by Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale respectively-, who engage in a fierce battle for supremacy after for an illusion to go terribly wrong.

ThePrestige it’s an incredibly atmospheric film, rich in detail and with exquisite diversionary tactics that lull the viewer into a state of genuine curiosity, only to have the rug pulled out from under their feet at the precise moment they think they’ve figured things out. Full of twists, mix-ups and occasional torture, The prestige it never fails to challenge the viewer; taut with deception and deception, it’s a totally absorbing movie that never fails to be engaging.

5 ‘Prisoners’ puts you on the edge of your seat

Striking a delicate balance between naturalism and nightmare, prisoners full of real intelligence and raw emotion even the most seemingly benign scenes.

Denis Villeneuve’s direction has something somber about it, cultivated by the physically and emotionally pulverizing performances he gets from Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal. The entire cast gives impeccable performances, making their stories, worries and fears incredibly real. prisoners works like a labyrinth of plot twists without an iota of fat in its gripping two-and-a-half-hour narrative.

4 “Shutter Island” lingers long after the credits

Shutter Island represents Martin Scorsese at his most unrestrained: the film is certainly moving in its depiction of pain and tragedy in the search for the truth. Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Deputy Sheriff Teddy Daniels, who investigates a psychiatric facility off the coast of Boston Harbor, situated on a remote, windswept island that raises the question of a patient’s impossible disappearance.

It is a cleverly crafted mystery thriller that blends the psychological elements of modern cinema with the neo-noir components of classic cinema. All the details of shutter Island contribute to creating maximum psychic dread and confusion.

3 “Black Swan” Is Bold And Bright

Natalie Portman shines in psychological thriller Black Swan by Darren Aronofsky . It tells the story of Nina Sayers, a ballerina who finds herself with the role of her life – the swan queen – in a production of Swan Lake of Tchaikovsky.

Black Swan offers a wonderfully lurid insight into an artist’s ambition and obsession. Disturbing and exhilarating in every way, it never fails to be captivating in its unnerving nature. Black Swan comes to a glorious theatrical finale, filled with gorgeous grainy photography and a flawless performance by Portman that ranks among the best in cinema.

2 ‘Mulholland Drive’ will drive you crazy

David Lynch’s surreal mystery thriller tells the story of Betty Elms (played by Naomi Watts), an aspiring actress who arrives in Los Angeles and meets an amnesiac woman, played by Laura Harring, who is recovering from a car accident. car.

Mulholland Drive He hypnotizes the audience into a state of euphoria, while at the same time crafting an allegory about the most hackneyed corners of Hollywood to offer a commentary on the very nature of cinema. Each scene groans with oppressive apprehension, punctuated by moments of sheer horror and balanced by black humor, unfolding in a concoction of dreamlike sequences that thrill the viewer beyond rational explanation.

1 “Pulp Fiction” is a fundamental piece of cinema

pulp fiction, by Quentin Tarantino, is widely considered one of the most influential films of all time. Its genuine audacity and violent intensity capture an era of postmodern America with magazines, drugs, alcohol, sex and swearing. (Tons of swearing).

The clever banality of Tarantino’s dialogue, dedicated to his own cunning, gives rise to the most unforgettable moments of Pulp Fiction. It features groundbreaking writing, photography, and direction, with an ensemble cast that includes John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Christopher Walken, and Bruce Willis.