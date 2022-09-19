6 Movies That Pushed Kristen Stewart Over The Edge – CINEMABLEND

Whether it’s a science fiction tale, a biopic, or an intimate character study, actress Kristen Stewart has pushed her talents to the limit to craft compelling, believable, and moving characters.

Kristen Stewart became an international superstar after taking on the role of Belle in the series films Twilight. However, beyond being labeled “the girl from Twilight,” the American actress continued to deliver incredible work from some of the greatest directors of our time, including Kelly Reichardt and Ang Lee.

From sci-fi and biopic to more intimate character studies, Stewart has carved out a place for herself as one of the most intriguing actresses working today. and these 6 works show how he has taken his talent to the limit to make convincing, believable and moving characters.





‘panic room’



The fact that David Fincher cast Stewart, then 12 years old, in the panic room, a film in which she shares credits with Jodie Foster, says a lot about her. But, what’s even more impressive is that she gives herself completely to her character. ANDShe’s able to act out genuine fear as she and Foster lock themselves up to escape invaders. And she can also hold her own in some more emotionally complicated scenes.Like when Sarah, her diabetic character, says she doesn’t need her medication because she wants to keep her mother safe.

‘Threat in the deep’



In Threat in the deepdirected by William Eubank, it all falls on the shoulders of Stewart, who, embodying sheer ingenuity and constant commitment, plunges us into the darkest corners of the ocean as Norah, a mechanical engineer who is part of a team tasked with researching and drilling into a facility that is suddenly hit by what they think is an earthquake, but in reality there is something much more sinister lurking in the dark. By spending almost the entire film with his character, Stewart brings an emotional weight that makes the final moments of the film surprisingly resonant.

‘Journey to Sils Maria’



Trip to Sils Mariaby the French author Olivier Assayasfocuses on the relationship between the aging movie star named Maria (Juliette Binoche) and his beautiful young personal assistant Valentine (Stewart). The two women retreat from the hectic world of the cities to a small house in the mountains of Sils Maria, where Maria is groomed for an upcoming role. As they rehearse and study, Maria and Valentine struggle to maintain the boundaries between their professional relationship and the relationship they represent through readings of her work.

‘Ghosts of the past’



In Ghosts of the past, her second collaboration with Assayas, Stewart plays Maureen, a woman who recently lost her twin brother and is trying to deal with it. The film is remarkably connected to a supernatural premise to the extent that Maureen begins receiving text messages from a mysterious source. Nonetheless, the tale feels firmly set in the real world due to Stewart’s understated yet magnetic performance. Beyond her metaphysical search, the actress manages to modify her appearance in the scenes in which she tries on the clothes and shoes she is going to buy. These scenes are a true master class in body language as an actress.

‘spencer’



spencer, by Pablo Larraín, is a biographical film that focuses on Princess Diana (Stewart) during the Christmas celebration at the estate in Sandringham and the sometimes cruel way in which the royal family and their servants treat her . Focusing on a short period allows the film to delve into Diana’s headspace instead of rushing through events. As a result, it feels more like a psychological thriller than a standard biopic. And it’s all held together by the central performance of Stewart, who manages to completely transform into Diana with the simplest movements of her body, and it’s fantastic and entirely believable.

‘Crimes of the Future’



Set in the not too distant future where the human body creates abnormal mutations of internal organs, crimes of the future, directed by David Cronenberg, follows a performance artist named Saul (Viggo Mortensen), whose organs are harvested by his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux) in pseudo-sexual rituals for clandestine audiences. Stewart plays a research surgeon who works for the National Organ Registry. However, she quickly becomes fascinated by Saul and becomes obsessed with his body. In a series of interviews the actress has indicated that she left the film set every day with no idea what the film was about. Still, she was drawn to working with the master of ‘body-horror’ and she was fascinated by the theme of the body that the film addresses.Even in one scene, Stewart’s character proclaims that “surgery is the new sex.”