6 movies that talk about lesbian relationships (between two women): some are on Netflix | Entertainment Cinema and Series

6 movies that talk about lesbian relationships (between two women): some are on Netflix
The first letter, ‘L’, refers to lesbian women, who are those who are attracted to other women. Below we show you movies that narrate beautiful stories of relationships of one girl with another.
If you want to know more inspiring stories of celebrities and LGBT+ characters Enter ViX, totally free and in Spanishwhere you will find movies, series and soap operas like ‘Lala’s Spa’, the first telenovela with a trans protagonist.
LGBT+ movies that reflect love between lesbians
In 2013, the drama starring Lea Seydoux (who plays Emma) and Adèle Exarchopoulos, who plays Adèle, a young woman who dreams of being a writer, hit the big screen. After Adèle meets Emma (with whom she begins an affair) her life takes an unexpected turn of self-discovery.
In its premiere year (2013), the drama won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.
Directed by Sebastián Lelio and released in 2017, the film covers the story of Ronit (played by Rachel Weisz) and Esti (played by Rachel McAdams), who as children live in a Jewish community in London, until Rotni decides to leave.
Upon her return, Rotni meets her old friend and feelings are reborn between them, it is then that a series of events are triggered that will lead them to choose between religion or their freedom.
With renowned celebrities such as Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Sarah Paulson and Kyle Chandler, the production (which was directed by Todd Haynes), came to the cinema in 2015 and set its story in New York in the 50s.
The installment, which was nominated for six Oscars, according to ‘IMDb’ tells how an aspiring photographer develops a love relationship with a woman older than her.
This production, which premiered on the Netflix streaming platform in 2019, is based on the true story of Elisa and Marcela, two Spanish women who, after overcoming various obstacles, manage to get married in 1901.
The film, starring the actresses, originally from Spain, Natalia de Molina and Greta Fernández, was directed and co-written by Isabel Coixet, who has also directed films such as ‘My Life Without Me’ and ‘Elegy’.
A young woman from Indiana (Jo Ellen Pelman) tries to go to the prom with her girlfriend Alyssa (played by Ariana DeBose); however, the parents’ association of the school they attend does not allow it.
Everything will change when a group of Broadway actors come to his aid. The cast of the film, which was released in 2020, is made up of famous stars such as Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and James Corden.
Kate Winslet (known for her role as Rose in ‘Titanic’) and Saoirse Ronan star in the 2020 production that tells the heartwarming story of Mary and Charlotte, who begin a rocky romantic relationship in the 1840s.
According to ‘IMDb’, among the various nominations that the film obtained, one was found for the Bafta Award for Best Design.
Tell us, did you already know these beautiful movies that reflect the love between girlfriends? Which is your favorite?