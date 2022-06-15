6 Movies to Enjoy This Father’s Day on Samsung TV Plus – Samsung Newsroom Malaysia

Unforgettable fathers of the big screen, who have shown all the facets that fatherhood implies, will come to Samsung TVPlus East Father’s day.

Films from the Golden Age of Mexican cinema, Oscar-winning actors and action stories, a captivating program will be broadcast on Sunday, June 19 on Samsung TVPlus. We present six films that you cannot miss:

The pain of the childrenMexico, 1949

Directed by Miguel Zacarías, renowned filmmaker of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema, the pain of children recounts the growing pains of a family from the provinces in Mexico, centered on a father and his three daughters. This drama stars the actors Fernando Soler and Rosario Granados and will be broadcast on TV chair.

The best father of the world (World’s Greatest Dad), United States, 2009

This dramatic comedy starring Robin Williams will air on the channel Runtime. The film follows Lance Clayton (Robin Williams), a frustrated teacher and writer who gets the attention he’s always wanted after losing his son, but discovers that writing is much easier than keeping up appearances.

autumn moon (Another Harvest Moon), United States, 2010

This drama was one of the last movies starring the legendary Hollywood actor, Ernest Borgnine. The channel MyTime Movie will present this story of a father who has to move to a nursing home due to his dementia and who will face a difficult decision.

MaggieUnited States, 2015

This action-drama movie will also air on run-time. Set in an apocalyptic world infested with zombies, Wade’s (Arnold Schwarzenegger) love for his daughter Maggie (Abigail Breslin) is tested when she is infected by a mysterious virus.

see you dadMexico, 2011

Starring Cecilia Suárez and directed by Lucía Carreras, see you dad focuses on the life of Pilar, who is struggling against the sudden departure of her father, and the memories that begin to affect her reality. The film will be broadcast in TV chair.

A Twist of Fate (Twist of Fate), United States, 2013

Finally, MyTime Movie will present A Twist of Fatea drama where a man suffers a great loss, but is suddenly rescued by a family who will help him recover and find happiness again.

