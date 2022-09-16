6 movies to think about mental health

Cinema is an important artistic language that makes us dream, travel, transcend and also helps us understand reality.

When we think about mental health, and disorders, which can happen for different reasons, movies can help us to perceive situations and situations that involve these conditions.

We have selected some films that can collaborate with these reflections.

Check out!

Girl Interrupted (USA, James Mangold, 1999)

Based on real events, the story takes place in 1967. After a session with a psychoanalyst she had never seen before, Susanna Kaysen (Winona Ryder) was diagnosed as a victim of Borderline Personality Disorder or “borderline”.

Sent to a psychiatric hospital, where she lived for the next two years, she discovers a new world of seductive and disturbed young girls. Among them is Lisa Rowe (Angelina Jolie), a charming sociopath who organizes an escape in order to get their lives back together.

The film won the Oscar for supporting actress for Angelina Jolie. It is available on Netflix.

Precious – A Story of Hope (USA, Lee Daniels, 2010)

Claireece “Precious” Jones (Gabourey Sidibe) is a 16-year-old teenager living in Harlem, a black neighborhood in New York, who suffers from a series of deprivations. Raped by her father (Rodney Jackson) and abused by her mother (Mo’Nique), she grows angry and lacking in affection. The fact that she is poor and fat doesn’t help either.

When she becomes pregnant for the second time, Preciosa is suspended from school. Mrs. Lichtenstein (Nealla Gordon) arranges for her an alternative school that can help her better cope with her life. There Preciosa finds a way to escape her traumatic existence, taking refuge in her imagination.

The film, based on Sapphire’s novel “Push”, brings reflections on misogynistic and racial issues and their consequences in psychic and emotional disorders. It was awarded at the Cannes and Sundance festivals and won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay and supporting actress (Mo’Nique). You can watch it on Prime Video.

Black Swan (USA, Darren Aronofsky, 2010)

Nina (Natalie Portman) is a ballerina whose obsession with dance trumps every facet of her life. When the company’s artistic director decides to replace his cousin for the debut production of “Swan Lake,” Nina is her first choice.

Although Nina is perfect for the role of the White Swan, newcomer Lily (Mila Kunis) personifies the Black Swan. The rivalry between the two dancers turns into a twisted friendship and Nina’s dark side begins to surface, showing the mental effects of the pursuit of perfection.

Actress Natalie Portman won the Oscar for best actress for her outstanding performance. You can watch the film on Star+ streaming.

The Bright Side of Life (USA, David O. Russell, 2012)

Because of some attitudes that scared the people of his work, Pat Solitano Jr. (Bradley Cooper) has lost almost everything in his life: his house, his job and his marriage. After spending some time in a clinic with a diagnosis of bipolar disorder, he ends up leaving to go back to live with his parents.

Determined to rebuild his life, he believes it is possible to overcome all the problems of the recent past until he wins back his ex-wife. Although his temper still inspires care, a friendly couple invite him to dinner and that night he meets Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence), a troubled woman who could cause significant changes in his future plans. The film is on Netflix and is another one that won the Oscar for best actress for Jennifer Lawrence.

Then I’m the crazy one (Brazil, Julia Rezende, 2019)

In this Brazilian feature, based on the book by writer Tati Bernardi, we follow the story of Dani (Débora Falabella), who, since childhood, has been dealing with all kinds of anxiety crises. As an adult, she resorts to therapies and medications to live not only with Silvia (Yara de Novaes), her overprotective mother, but everyone else around her. The film is available on Prime Video.

I’m sorry (Brazil, Cristiano Vieira, 2019)

In the film, the character Júlio (Rocco Pitanga) is trying to shoot a documentary about people who suffer from personality disorder. borderline, but has found it difficult to find someone willing to talk about the topic, and expose themselves, on the big screen. One of her targets is Isabelle (Juliana Schalch), a young woman who loves to dance and have fun at parties in order to alleviate the loneliness and social difficulties resulting from the disorder. The film is part of the TCM Cable TV Channel catalogue, but unfortunately, it is not scheduled to be shown.