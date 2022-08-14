6 movies to watch if you’ve been left wanting more love after ‘Wounded Hearts’ on Netflix | Film and Television

On July 29 it arrived on Netflix wounded heartsa new romantic comedy, adaptation of the novel by Tess Wakefield, which has made many sigh of love. In fact, it didn’t take him long to sneak into the platform’s ranking, occupying number 1 right now.

Sophia Carson Y Nicholas Galitzine They show that the line between hate and love is very fine. They don’t hit it off when they meet, but a convenience wedding helps them get to know each other and transform their relationship.

If you are one of those who have seen it and you have been left wanting more tender love stories like this, all you have to do is take a look at this list and keep sighing.

#1. Cinderella

Many have fallen at the feet of Nicholas Galitzine, so for those who want to continue seeing him on screen, they should look for the version of this classic tale in which he stars Camila Hair. One more opportunity to see this British actor who has more followers every day. You can find it on Amazon Prime Video.

#two. the last love letter

A movie from last year starring Shailene Woodley, Felicity Jones, Callum Turner Y Joe Alwayn. And we do not recommend it just because the boyfriend of Taylor Swiftthat too, but because it shares another of those stories that help you believe in love again with a touch of nostalgia.

A journalist finds some love letters from 1965 and launches herself to investigate the story behind it while living her own. You can find it on Netflix.

#3. let yourself go

The scriptwriter of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before also signed the script for this film based on the young adult novel by Sarah Desen. A young woman, the summer before entering college, decides to spend the holidays with her father in Colby and there she meets a mysterious boy, with a backpack from the past, who turns her world upside down. Another romantic comedy from this 2022 that also has Netflix and that also talks about the search for identity.

#4. Between two worlds

Another adaptation is Between two worlds based on the young adult novel Mark Klein which is as romantic as it is dramatic. Joey King gives life to Tessa who begins a love story that does not last long since her boy, Kyle AllenHe suffers an accident that ends his life. After her death, she becomes convinced that her boy is trying to reconnect with her from beyond the grave. We continue on Netflix.

#5. wedding season

This American romantic comedy about Hindu culture that has Pallavi Sharda Y surah sharma. They play two young Hindus who live in the United States and are involved in the tradition of this culture of finding a mate for their children. They agree to pretend to be a couple and get rid of the pressure and after sharing the wedding season, they end up seeing each other differently. Of course he hasn’t been totally honest with her.

#6. I want you back

We return to Amazon Prime Video to see I want you backanother romantic comedy this year that tells us the story of Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) that when they thought that their relationship was going from strength to strength and it was time to take the final step, they had to face the breakup. Together they devise a plan to win back their exes, although the ending is not as expected.

Not bad as an appetizer to live a romance this summer, even through fiction.