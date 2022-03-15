6 Negative Things James Bond Actors Have Said About The Role Of 007

Created in 1953 by the English writer Ian Fleming, James Bond is one of the most iconic fictional characters in the world. Known for his spy skills, unique gadgets and heartthrob demeanor, 007 is a global phenomenon who continues to be a huge draw whenever a new movie, video game or other project is announced. Although Fleming’s original books were popular and sold well, the character really became famous in 1962, when Sean Connery portrayed him on the big screen in dr no The film was so successful that Connery returned to play James Bond seven times until he retired from the franchise for good in 1983.

After Connery’s departure, a series of five other actors went on to play the role in films. The last, no time to die, was released in 2021. The film marked the end of Daniel Craig’s run as 007, so unsurprisingly, the internet is abuzz with speculation about who the next lead could be. Many actors are already in talks, and anyone who comes up is honored at the thought of portraying such a beloved character. The fact is, however, that behind the fast cars, beautiful co-stars, and endless supply of shaken, no-stir martinis is a litany of stress and trouble. All the actors who have played Bond have, at one time or another, expressed their frustration with the experience, citing the ways in which he wore them down physically and emotionally.

6 Sean Connery: The Role Defined Him

The first and most iconic James Bond, Sean Connery, brought a style and swagger to the role that every actor since then has attempted to capture with varying degrees of success. But not everything was perfect for Connery, who began to feel that he could not be anything other than James Bond. “I had completely identified with him, and it became very draining and very boring.”

Getting more unique roles, especially in the years closest to his portrayal of the famous spy, seemed like an uphill battle, despite the huge star that he was. Although he was a source of stress for Connery, there is no doubt that he was able to shake off the curse of typecasting in the years that followed, acting in incredible films such as The Untouchables, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, The Man Who Wanted to Be King, The Rock and The Hunt for Red October.

5 George Lazenby: His decisions around 007 ruined his career

George Lazenby is the most outlier of the Bond universe in almost every way. He was a first-time actor when he landed the part and only stayed in it for one movie: “At Your Majesty’s Service” from 1968, much questioned . Following Sean Connery was always going to be an impossible task, and the pressure seemed to get to Lazenby.

He refused to sign a contract for more Bond films after his debut on the advice of his manager and found himself blacklisted from the film industry following this decision. He felt that by turning down the role of Bond for future installments, he doomed his career and missed out on countless opportunities.

4 Roger Moore: The On-Screen Relationships Were “Creepy”

Roger Moore is tied for the longest-serving James Bond actor, with seven films to his credit. Towards the end of his career, he began to feel that his age was a detriment to the character in general. He stated, “Physically, I was fine, but facially I started to look like… well, the female leads were young enough to be my granddaughter and it gets nasty.” For a film franchise that has been criticized for its macho tendencies, especially in the early films, this quote from Roger Moore showed a keen understanding of the importance of having meaningful relationships with women that were more than just objectification. In the old Bond movies, the women would go for 007, acting one-dimensional and unrealistic to move the plot forward. Although many Bond films continued to struggle with this theme in the decades that followed, the “Bond girls” in more recent films, from Lea Seydoux’s Madeleine Swann to Eva Green’s Vesper Lynd, are more realistic and powerful portrayals that portray precisely gender equality.

3 Timothy Dalton: The Contract Was Too Long

The producer of the Bond films, Albert Brocolli, was naturally trying to stabilize the franchise after the loss of Roger Moore. So when he met with Timothy Dalton, the next actor to play 007, he said, “Look, Tim. You can’t do one. There’s no way after a five-year gap between movies you can go back and do just one. You’d have to plan four or five.” Dalton knew that Albert Brocolli was right, but also that it was too much pressure for him. He replied, “Oh no, that would be the rest of my life. Too long. Too long,” and declined to continue as Bond beyond his two films. The Living Daylights and License to Kill.

2 Pierce Brosnan: The Role Wasn’t “Real”

Pierce Brosnan played James Bond in four films between 1995 and 2005 and was relatively well received in the role. Beneath the surface, however, he felt the character lacked depth and realism. “The violence was never real, the brute force of the man was never palpable. It was pretty bland, and the characterization didn’t follow reality, it was superficial. But maybe that also has to do with my own insecurities in playing him.”

Brosnan may not have been the best Bond actor, but he was certainly right with this comment. After ” die another day” one of the worst movies in James Bond history, the studio decided to readjust the character to make him a more realistic character, played by Daniel Craig in “Royal Casino”. This change was the most apt one, as it struck at the heart of Brosnan’s commentary, resolving the disconnect the Bond franchise was having with reality. The down-to-earth portrayals of 007 following Brosnan’s stint in the tuxedo are considered the series’ saving grace after the doldrums of the 1990s and early 2000s.

1 Daniel Craig: Physically And Emotionally Demanding

The role of James Bond is certainly not an easy one to play. There are constant dangerous fights and stunts to be performed between more nuanced performance moments. Daniel Craig felt these pains firsthand, and they wore him down from movie to movie. Even though Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Specter They were strong movies with compelling villains and a more modern, realistic tone, and Craig was incredibly upset when he finished making them. In a famous 2015 interview, he bluntly stated, “I’d rather cut my wrists” (than play James Bond again), adding pessimistically, “If I did another Bond movie, it would be just about the money.”

He has since apologized for his tone in these interviews, citing that he had just broken his leg at the time and was dealing with that pain when Specter production was finishing. Luckily for the fans, four years after the disappointment of the film of Sp ectre, Daniel Craig decided to reprise his role as 007 in no time to Die (2021) and give his portrayal of Bond a proper sendoff, one that respects his trajectory in the previous films.