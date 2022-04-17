6 new posters of Doctor Strange 2… with the protagonists of Marvel!

The Marvel Studios characters that star in Doctor Strange 2 come together in these 6 incredible new posters of the magical sequel.

how we want to Doc Strange 2! The promotion of Marvel Studios has put the direct with the sequel to Sorcerer Supreme. A few days ago we saw an unexpected reunion; Now, the studio wanted to focus on the main characters. All of them have come together in this series of posters. Thanks to these new images, we have an in-depth look at the two great characters of the MCU Phase 4 who will lead the plot. We are obviously talking about Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) Y Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). Pay attention to how they look on the posters!

However, Stephen Strange and Scarlet Witch will not be alone in this multiversal story that is Doc Strange 2. There is a couple of magical characters from Marvel Studios that will accompany them. One of them is Wong (Benedict Wong), the current Sorcerer Supreme of the MCU. The other is an addition in this phase of the cinematic universe. A very powerful and interesting female character. We talk about America Chavezcharacterized by the actress Xochitl Gomez. This is how they look on these new posters!

There is also room for secondary characters from the magical world!

Not only the four protagonists of Doc Strange 2 have come together in this new series of official posters. The Marvel Studios film directed by sam raimi It has a collection of luxury secondary, among which stand out Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) Y Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams). The last of them, Christine Palmer, will be key in the sentimental plot of the film, especially when it comes to building the narrative of Stephen Strange. After all, she was the woman of her life and she ended up losing her. Dealing with that loss, coming to terms with the position he now occupies as Sorcerer Supreme, will be key in Doc Strange 2. Perhaps even in her relationship with Scarlet Witch, an expert in emotional suffering.

The film opens on May 6 in theaters around the world.