6 open world video games perfect to bring out your magnificent side

The open world genre is one of the most popular today, as evidenced by the proliferation of major releases in that genre. In this special we review some of the highest quality proposals that you can find here, hand in hand with San Miguel. You are ready? It only remains to choose yours and sit down to enjoy.

Colossal. boundless. Magnificent. These are some of the open worlds that have accompanied us in recent times. The tremendous success of the brilliant Grand Theft Auto V is not alone: ​​soon it will be the turn of the new Zelda Breath of the Wild 2. And what about classics like Skyrim. Worlds where we have spent more hours than we would like to admit… and where we have given free rein to our passions, our identity, who we are and what we think by making risky but always rewarding decisions. Why bring out our magnificent side it’s not always easy, and sometimes you have to break the rules to be who we really are. How to choose an open world game that makes us feel like ourselves. And it is that the world of video games in general and that of RPGs in particular are subject to this mechanics; to a constant where you need some seed, plant, concoction or magic to cure your weakness, regain strength and continue on the immense journey. Like life itself, you will need to revitalize yourself after each heroic deed. And, even more, the best concoctions will help you achieve them.

Today, by the hand of San Miguel, we review some of the great video games of the open world genre that have left us in recent times. Titles with very different settings (some fairly historical, others modern, others fantasy) but that have a very important aspect in common: they are really fun, they are huge and they leave you with an enormous capacity to choose to make your own adventure to your liking. If you haven’t already done it with any of them, try them and enjoy them…they all deserve it!

You are about to die. Your life bar has barely a millimeter left in red and you know that a simple touch will send you to the beginning of the area to repeat the entire boss phase by phase. However, for whatever reason, you play it. Because the game activates a moral push the lower your life is or simply because of a matter of pride and stubbornness. And you win.

To celebrate, you fill your throat with a good potion; a jar of Estus, the famous “vial of

Crimson Tears” from Elden Ring. It doesn’t matter what it’s called, but you notice how it rejuvenates your statuses. That’s it. You’ve shown that you dare. You have accomplished a majestic feat. If Elden Ring is getting tough for you, take a break and rethink your strategy. There is no reason to suffer.

You are the one who sets the rules, let no one tell you how to play. Hundreds of spells, invocations and always a Magna de San Miguel to accompany you. And, if they kill you, you will be able to take advantage of that good moment of rest, from which you can resume it with renewed energy.

With a second installment among the most anticipated games, the spectacular Breath of The Wild remains the epitome of a formula where freedom is rewarded: Nintendo’s game encourages creativity and experimentation, with multi-solution dungeons and a vast rich world. in elixirs.

You know, Kolog seeds are fine, but better a good concoction that multiplies your

resistances to electricity or increase your attack power. An almost infinite game where

possibilities are only limited by the player himself. His dozens of side quests

impose restrictions. Don’t you have the right equipment for this or that area? The rules are

to break them.

And what about other worlds like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The first bars of the game start with a family party; a celebration after one of those expeditions with which to fill the coffers with gold. Drinking is much more than a contest—although games to see who can last the longest are especially fun. It is a social act that the Nordics use to seal alliances and to close pacts and agreements that would otherwise be resolved with wars and invasions.

A sparkling toast means hugging each other and moving on in a non-violent way. Skol! Of course, the mead of the Vikings was somewhat acidic, it was drunk hot and could produce hallucinations… Nothing to do with the Magna de San Miguel.

And we travel to the classic among classics, now that it celebrates its 15th anniversary: Skyrim and its taverns. Nothing like a breather at the foot of the mountain with the crackling of the fire and a jar filled to the brim. Among those postcards to remember, among eternal forests full of untamed beasts, never forget in your backpack or bag that potion from which to get a drop of extra energy. La Magna de San Miguel in virtual version.

It is clear that there will be hard times and hostile territories where you feel like throwing in the towel and surrendering. But at that moment, when we follow our criteria and stop looking at the map; when we embolden ourselves and bring out our magnificent side, that’s where we go from being the student and become the teacher. Therein lies the virtue: that is the moment in which we have learned to trust our own decisions.

But beware… If there is an open world saga that has always been able to show the more recreational and fun side of spirits, that is the Grand Theft Auto series. In Liberty City, Vice City and Los Santos there is no shortage of bars – although they are quite far from our Spanish record, with one bar for every 255 inhabitants, or almost three for every 1000 people – nor are there moments to remember. If you haven’t tried the Pißwasser in the Grand Theft Auto V is that you have gone out little.

And the same thing happens in the western Red Dead Redemption 2also from Rockstar Games, where you can’t miss a good barrel in your settlement —going to replenish Blackwater from time to time— and a gathering to celebrate with the family.

For those who bring out their magnificent side

And it is that Beers San Miguelwith his new campaign “For those who bring out their magnificent side“by Magna de San Miguel invites us to be who we really are without letting ourselves be carried away by the established rules. Like when you play one of these six open world video games with which to get the best out of yourself. It is not always easy to dare and give the step to show us how we really are, but the reward is worth it.

Tell Goorgo and Nil Ojeda, two content creators who turned their passion for the universe gaming in their profession and who have managed to establish themselves as two of the youtubers and streamers most influential Twitch on the national scene. Two figures who dared and succeeded, as are the brilliant comedian and presenter Inés Hernand or Soy Cardo, the avatar behind Ana Macías, one of the most hilarious screenwriters and illustrators of recent times. All of them are the protagonists of the campaign “For those who bring out their magnificent side” from Saint Michael Magna What can you see on these lines?

Each of us has our own voice and open world video games are great tools to explore and delve into it. They are, almost, that mirror where you can reflect your own way of facing life. Maybe that’s why they open-world and sandbox in general they triumph over the average. Because they offer freedom and because they are the sandbox where progress can be made without restrictions and without set rules. Because both in real life and in video games, you know what they say: “You make the road by walking.”