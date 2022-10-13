6 perfumes worn by celebrities that you can give to mom

Every woman has a fragrance ideal that is essential for her. Once you smell it, there is no going back and you want to smell this way every day because you feel like it was created for you. At celebrities the same thing happens to them as to us: they use a fragrance that identifies them as they walk down the street or on a red carpet.

As the fragrance it is an element that is used every day, but it is not so accessible, we think that for Mother’s Day you can be the one who gives a fragrance to breast. If you already know what the fragrance of breast, go get him! But if you breast don’t have one yet fragrance perfect for her, you can get inspired and risk buying one of the fragrances that characterize these celebrities.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman and Acqua di Colonia Santa Maria Novella. Photo: Fragantica.

The actress told a few years ago that her fragrance Favorite is one of the first fragrances to hit the market. This is Acqua di Colonia Santa Maria Novella, a product that went on sale in 1533 created by Dominican friars and is sold to this day. Its top notes are bergamot, Amalfi lemon, neroli and tangerine orange.

Approximate price: $14,600

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow and Boss Night. Photo: Perfumerie.

Gwyneth is an entrepreneur who works both internally and externally for the well-being of people. One of her pleasures is the Boss Nuit fragrance by Hugo Boss with aromas of peach, sandalwood and jasmine.

Approximate price: $7,500

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek and Opium. Photo: Juleriaque.

The celebrity acknowledged that for twenty years he has used the same fragrance both inside and outside the red carpet. Salma chooses Opium by Yves Saint Laurent, a fragrance with notes of pear, mandarin orange and pink pepper.

Approximate price: $27,500

Adele

Adele and Hypnotic Poison. Photo: Sephora.

The singer reported that at the age of 15 she discovered what her fragrance ideal and never changed it again. It refers to Hypnotic Poison from the Dior brand that smells of vanilla, orange blossom and jasmine.

Approximate price: $30,900

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Mon Guerlain Sparkling Bouquet. Photo: Juleriaque.

In addition to being an international ambassador for Guerlain, Angelina Jolie opts for one of its most famous fragrances: Mon Guerlain Sparkling Bouquet. East fragrance It is characterized by its aroma of lavender, vanilla and jasmine Sambac.

Approximate price: $27,800

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman and Miss Dior. Photo: Dior.

surely this fragrance You have heard Dior because of its great worldwide popularity. Natalie Portman is an ambassador for the French firm and opts for Miss Dior, a fragrance with notes of roses, peonies and apricots.

Approximate price: $30,900

these are 6 perfumes what can you get to give to breast for Mother’s Day so she can feel and smell like a celebrity from Hollywood.