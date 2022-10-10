6 places from series and movies to get married and make your wedding special

There are locations of series and movies that become a success, so much so that millions of people from all over the world decide to visit them over time, so they end up being essential tourist spots in the cities where they are located. we show you 6 places of series and movies to get married that you will be amazed to choose if you are a fan of any of them… the guests will love being there!

You will love these 6 places from series and movies to get married

El Gasco Estate (‘The Paper House’)

It is the most successful Spanish series in history, both in our country and internationally, and if you wish you can get married in the farm where the gang was locked up for months preparing to dock the National Currency and Stamp Factory. It is a beautiful natural stone house with a large garden where there are round tables and chairs, a very nice outdoor space that is located in a spectacular natural setting in Madrid.

Castell de Santa Florentina (‘Game of Thrones’)

This series is one of the series that has had the most followers around the world in recent years, and several scenes were shot in this castle in Canet de Mar (Barcelona), a spectacular place that has several halls and gothic galleries. Located in the middle of nature, it is undoubtedly a spectacular place in which to enjoy such a special occasion as your wedding.

Pazo A Toxeiriña (‘Living without permission’)

This spanish series starring Jose Coronado It had locations as spectacular as this country house, located in the Rías Baixas, specifically in Moraña (Pontevedra). Its facilities are perfect for celebrating a wedding, and both its interior rooms and its gardens are available to do so, even to celebrate the ceremony right there.

The House of Las Fraguas (‘The Others’)

The mythical house of ‘The Others’, film by Alejandro Amenábar starring Nicole Kidman, has a stone facade and a large garden, a fantastic estate for large celebrations that is in Las Fraguas (Cantabria). Its setting and beauty is spectacular, an idyllic place to celebrate your wedding.

Eurostars Gran Hotel La Toja (‘Fariña’)

This series broadcast on Antena 3 it was shot in Galicia, a community where you can always see spectacular locations. One of the scenarios was this hotel, which has an incredible spa that at the time made it the first resort in Spain. The setting is beautiful, a paradise, with views of the Arousa estuary and facilities in which no detail will be lacking so that everything turns out perfect when the big day arrives.

González Byass Winery (‘The summer we live’)

In this film, starring Blanca Suarez and Javier Rey, you can see incredible locations, and in this case you can celebrate your wedding in the cellar of the film, with its wine barrels and a long horizontal table for the banquette. It is in Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz).