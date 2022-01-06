6 politicians, wait, Juve-Napoli and the suspended – SOS Fanta

The case Juve-Napoli remains open. The game should be played but the last word has not yet been said. The match “is still at risk,” he reports the Corriere dello Sport. This because Zielinski, Rrahmani and Lobotka they were quarantined by ASL Napoli 2. Second Sky the three players could play at the end, but the question is open: “Chaotic situation in view of Napoli-Juventus. The Campania team has arrived for Turin where it will challenge the bianconeri: no ban, in fact, has arrived from the ASL 1 of the city of Campania, despite the presence of numerous positivity within the team group. The situation became complicated in conjunction with the arrival of the team in Turin: as reported by ANSA, ASL 2 Napoli had blocked Zielinski, Lobotka and Rrhamani because they had close contacts with positives and which, according to the agency, “Despite being vaccinated, they did not undergo the booster dose (third dose) and whose vaccination with the second dose took place for more than 120 days”. The players in question, however, could take the field on the basis of the “home-work” principle.: according to this principle, in fact, Zielinski, Lobotka and Rrahmani will not be able to have civil contacts, but they could take part in the match against Juventus since – in those moments – they would be exercising their work, authorized by the negative buffer carried out in the last hours “. However, the situation remains uncertain and it cannot yet be said that Juve-Napoli will be played, the match remains at risk. If Zielinski, Rrahmani and Lobotka can play, then the game should be played. Otherwise everything becomes more difficult and seriously at risk.