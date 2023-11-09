6 pop culture podcasts to listen to this week

From Robbie Williams opening up about his onstage personality to comedians delving into celebrity culture, these are the best pop culture podcasts to listen to this week…

podcast of the week

1.Straight up

Streaming Platform: all streaming platforms

Style: art and culture

Organized by friends and journalists Kathleen Johnston and Eleanor Halls, Straight Up takes a look at celebrity culture and media. Each week the pair also share recommendations for their favorite movies, TV shows, books, and more.

In the latest episode – recorded over some spicy margaritas – the pair do a great job at dissecting some of the latest popular culture moments, while taking listeners on fun tangents about Emma Watson and Rita Skeeter, making the podcast a must-watch. Get a personal touch.

They talk about the Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story documentary on Disney+, the newly announced documentary about Daniel Radcliffe’s stunt double in Harry Potter called The Boy Who Lived, James Blunt’s new memoir and the difficult stories of the new BBC drama We do. accounting book.

2. Cocktails and Takeaway

Streaming Platform: all streaming platforms

Style: art and culture

The weekly podcast Cocktails & Takeaways – which has over eight million combined views and 100K subscribers on YouTube – is hosted by Madam Joyce, discussing the latest global events, trends and new cultural releases with a special guest for quick-witted moments. Shows intelligence and humor. Joining him every week and answering questions.

New episodes drop every Wednesday, and Joyce discusses everything from Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir to Nicki Minaj’s upcoming new album.

3. extremely famous

Streaming Platform: all streaming platforms

Style: art and culture

This summer, Anna Leong Brophy and Emily Lloyd-Saini – who make up the comedy double act EGG – launched Terribly Famous, a new podcast by Wondery, asking all the important questions about being a celebrity in the 21st century.

So far, she has told the stories of Adele, Victoria Beckham, Zayn Malik and Lily Allen in her own unique way.

4. 90s Baby Show

Streaming Platform: all streaming platforms

Style: art and culture

The 90s Baby Show, hosted by Fred Santana, Tammy Alchemy and VP at The Cut Thassa Scary Site, is a podcast that airs twice a week – including a live-stream episode, for subscribing members. Get early or exclusive access – exploring everything from motherhood with special guests, Weddings at First Sight, workplace lunches and navigating your career through heartbreak.

Each episode – which is accompanied by views on YouTube, where they now have 64K subscribers – usually ends with a trivia game, where a guest answers 10 questions that test their general and pop culture knowledge. Is.

spotlight on…

5. Now what? with trevor noah

Streaming Platform: Exclusively on Spotify

Style: art and culture

From November 9th, what now? Noah will join Spotify’s roster of podcasts alongside Trevor, which will be hosted and distributed exclusively by the streaming platform.

Weekly episodes will feature the comedian interacting with a special guest, including athletes, thought leaders, actors, CEOs and entertainers, who will go behind the scenes and talk in-depth about a variety of topics.

6. Braydon and

Streaming Platform: all streaming platforms

Style: art and culture

Actor and comedian Rob Brydon’s latest podcast episode – arriving November 9 – features a full interview with Robbie Williams.

From the comfort of his home, the music legend spoke to Brydon about the origins of his music career, his time as a band member in Take That, his love of art and creativity, some of his future plans – which include a hotel in Dubai – And talked about. How his appearance on the podcast resembles an encounter at a celebrity party.