6 possible secrets to happiness

The pursuit of happiness is a mission that practically all of us have considered at some point in life. Whether it’s some kind of massive cultural imposition or of a mechanism that is part of the most intimate part of human nature, the search to be happy is an ancient practiceto which countless reflections and philosophical, poetic, artistic works, etc. have been dedicated.

In accordance with the growing interest of science in understanding, measuring and offering ways to achieve happiness, Robert González, one of the editors of the io9 site, published a series of recommendations aimed at facilitating a happy life, based on scientific experience.

We present this list below.

Surround yourself with happy people

A long investigation conducted in collaboration with the Framingham cardiology study revealed that changes in individual happiness can be unleashed through social networks, as if it spread in a kind of contagion. It is worth mentioning that scientists are not referring to Facebook or Twitter, but to physical social networks of family and friends.

“From our perspective, the most important thing is to recognize that people are immersed in social networks and that the health and well-being of one person affects the health and well-being of others,” the researchers point out.

An interesting part of this study is that sadness was found to be much less “infectious” than happiness.

master any skill

An analysis published in 2009 by the Happiness Studies Journal found that people who are dedicated to developing some skill tend to experience more stress in the moment, but more happiness and satisfaction at the end of the day and in the long term.

Increasing your competition is one of the best ways to be good about yourself.

Self-governance is crucial

In the same study that revealed results on skill development, it was found that the anxieties stemming from it can be reduced with self-direction and camaraderie. The simple fact of knowing that what you do is something that you decided to do and is genuine, and perhaps share it with someone else, is one of the forms of happiness.

smile more often

Darwin already said it in 1982: “The free expression of an emotion in physical signs intensifies it”. Smiling is a way of inducing artificial happiness in yourself that ends up becoming real. In the Buddhist tradition, smiling in front of the mirror is one of the exercises that monks practice to conjure up a good mood in themselves.

Look for a therapy that goes with you

Alluding to the age-old question of whether money buys happiness, psychologist Chris Boyce found that therapy is far more effective than raw money. Therapy, whatever it is that combines with you, is an effective way to pay attention to your circumstance, and that always ends up bringing mental benefits and peace of mind.

stop trying to be happy

As the zen premise indicates: there is an enormous possibility of finding what you are looking for if you stop holding on to get it. Happiness means different things to different people and being one of the most nebulous issues of human existence, seeking happiness can actually harm it.

Stop trying to be happy and just be. The lightness of living in the present trying to react as best as possible and inhabiting oneself in the process is the most satisfying way to exist.

Perhaps happiness as such does not exist -since the world is governed by impermanence– but be happy as often as possible It is a path that is up to us to take.

