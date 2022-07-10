6 premieres on Netflix and other streaming platforms for the second week of July

The week from July 10 to 16 will have several highly anticipated premieres by lovers of period films, especially for fans of the work of Jane Austen, author of “Sense and Sensibility” and “Emma”. In the same way, several movies and series of different genres will offer many hours of entertainment.

The following is a list curated by The Associated Press of what’s coming to streaming services in the coming days.

Persuasion

The last complete novel Jane Austen, “Persuasion”gets a new twist from the British theater director Carrie Cracknell. The film of the same name, starring dakota johnson as the “over time” heroine Anne Elliot, she debuts in Netflix on Friday July 15 and is still set in Regency-era England, but with some distinctively modern flourishes and a subversively comic voice. Cosmo Jarvis plays a starring role as Anne’s first love, Captain Frederick Wentworth. They also act Henry Golding Y Richard E Grant.

Don’t Make Me Go

A single father, Max (John Cho), and their teenage daughter Wally (the charming debutante mia isaac) go on a cross-country road trip in “Don’t Make Me Go,” which reaches Amazon Prime Video on Friday, July 15. Yes, there is an element of cancer and guaranteed tears, but this movie written by the screenwriter of “This is Us” Vera Herbert and directed by Hannah Marks it has more human and comedic moments than the synopsis might indicate. A karaoke scene at the end of the movie might also make you wonder why John Cho hasn’t starred in a musical yet.

Bob’s Burgers

Take it from someone who’s seen just one episode of “Bob’s Burgers”: You don’t have to have seen the long-running series to enjoy the movie, which debuts Tuesday on Hulu Y hbo max. “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” finds the Belcher team (with all original voices) at the end of the school year. The kids dream of summer plans and the parents try to save the burger joint from financial ruin when a skeleton appears in a hole outside the restaurant and suddenly there’s a mystery to solve. It is also a musical.

black bird

“Black Bird”, inspired by true events, is a crime drama with an enviable pedigree: its creator is the novelist Dennis Lehane (“Mystic River” and “Gone Baby Gone”), whose television credits include “The Wire.” The cast is headed by Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”) as a golden boy turned convicted drug dealer. His chance to get out of prison hinges on getting a confession from a suspected serial killer (Paul Walter Hauser). the series of AppleTV+, with episodes released between Friday, July 15 and August 5, also has Greg Kinnear and, in one of his last performances, Ray Liotta.

The Rehearsal

For fans of Nathan Fielder and “Nathan for You,” the good news is that he’s back with another piece of idiosyncratic comedy. Those unfamiliar with his work and open to something strangely revealing and sometimes disturbing can check out “The Rehearsal,” which opens Friday, July 15 on HBO Y hbo max. This time, Fielder’s stated mission is to help people prepare to face critical events or decisions by guiding them through what to expect, as enacted by the master himself.