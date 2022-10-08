6 psychological horror movies that you can not miss in the month of Halloween

A down-on-his-luck American couple join some friends for Midsommar, a summer festival held every 90 years in a remote Swedish village. (Netflix)



October is here and the days are perfect to do a marathon of horror movies about Halloween. Maybe you’re bored with the classics or the resource-based formula jump scare that always makes us startle, so we share a list focused solely on titles of psychological horror. Filmmakers like Ari Aster either M.Night Shyamalanwho have established a disturbing vision in their works.

Florence Pugh (little women Y Don’t Worry Darling) stars in this folk-horror film directed by Aster and set in an isolated community in Sweden. Dani Ardor has just lost her parents and sister, after she committed suicide and ended the life of her family. The fact of her leaves her completely devastated and the only emotional support she has from her is her boyfriend, Christian Hughes (Jack Reynor). Christian’s friends have planned a trip to Ella’s hometown of Pelle; however, he is forced to take Dani so as not to leave her alone. There, the group of friends will discover that there is nothing everyday in this remote area of ​​Europe where almost all the time is daytime. to see in Netflix.

“Midsommar” boasts one of Florence Pugh’s most outstanding roles. (Netflix)

A Sarah Paulson we have seen her shine as one of the muses of Ryan Murphy, creator of American Horror Story Y Ratcheted. In this film directed by Aneesh Chaganty, the actress plays a mother with Munchausen syndrome. Chloe lives isolated from society under the care of her father Diane de Chloe, who – without showing it too much – exercises an unhealthy control over the teenager and keeps her confined to a wheelchair. When she finds out the truth about the abuse she suffered all this time, the young woman will start planning an escape from her. In Netflix.

“Run” premiered in 2020 and achieved a position among the most viewed that year. (Netflix)

Ari Aster explore a satanic plot and try to break the mold of this film genre with a story starring Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd and Gabriel Byrne. Ellen Taper Liegh, the matriarch of the Graham family, has died and her daughter, Annie, is grieving painfully as she grapples with her own role as mother. Her oldest son, Peter, and her youngest daughter, Charlie, do not have the closest relationship with her; however, the biggest problem will be a supernatural force that begins to invade their lives. To enjoy in the catalog of hbo max.

When Annie’s mother dies, her family faces a series of terrifying events that will determine the fate of each one. (A24)

This film was the directorial debut of the actor and comedian jordan peele in 2017, the year in which it was considered among the best releases. Starring Daniel Kaluya, the plot introduces us to photographer Chris Washington and the first official meeting with the parents of his girlfriend, Rose Armitage, a white woman. He is nervous because the husband and wife live in a rural part of upstate New York where… the majority of the residents are white. As the days go by, Chris begins to notice strange behavior among the few African-Americans who live in the place and uncovers a chilling reality. to see in Star+.

Jordan Peele made his directorial debut in “Flee!”, a film that reveals the fear caused by racism in the United States. (Star+)

This is the latest in the filmography of M.Night Shyamalanthe mastermind behind The sixth Sense Y signals. Orienting himself towards drama and psychological terror, the renowned director offers us the strangest premise in Old: a family is determined to enjoy their vacations on an isolated beach, but a strange phenomenon causes them to start aging rapidly. In this way, a pleasant family moment turns into a nightmare. In hbo max.

A family vacations on a secluded beach, but suddenly begins to age rapidly. (Universal Pictures)

“Cecilia begins to rebuild her life after her abusive ex-boyfriend dies. However, her sanity is called into question when she begins to doubt that he is still alive, ”says the official synopsis of the acclaimed film starring Elizabeth Mossthe Emmy winner for The Handmaid’s Tale. Available in Netflix.

Elisabeth Moss confronts her abusive ex-boyfriend in “The Invisible Man.” (Universal Pictures)

