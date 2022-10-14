6 recipes with foods that cannot be missing in a healthy and sustainable diet

Studies constantly remind us: the Mediterranean diet is one of the healthiest in the world. But for it to be careful with the environment, it is not only worth paying attention to the foods that make it up, but also the amount that we consume in our weekly menu.

While the intake of plant-based products should be a priority, meat should have less presence, says the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) in a recent document that reviews dietary recommendations to achieve a “sustainable diet” , understood as one that generates a low environmental impact and contributes to food security.

Plant-based foods should have more presence than meat

The new dietary patterns proposed by this autonomous body attached to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs insist that in a “sustainable diet” vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes and nuts must be the protagonists, while products of animal origin or with large amounts of sugar or salt have to be consumed less. On the other hand, the fat of choice should be olive oil.





According to the new Aesan update, it is recommended to eat at least three servings a day of vegetables, two or three of fruit, four of legumes and a minimum of three of nuts, as long as they are free of added fat, salt and sugar. As for cereals, three to six servings should be eaten daily, and in the case of dairy products, a maximum of three.

The Aesan recommends eating legumes a minimum of four times a week Getty Images

Fish is another food that cannot be missing from a diet that is healthy for us and the environment, and Aesan recommends eating it at least three times a week, but prioritizing blue fish and species with less environmental impact. On the other hand, it is not recommended to eat meat more than three times a week and its consumption, indicates the document, is not a priority.





In order to include all these foods in the amounts recommended by Aesan, we propose six recipes in which they are present in a simple and delicious way.

1

Coke of leeks

Autumn offers a wide variety of seasonal foods that, if combined, can make up delicious dishes like this one that we propose. It is a crunchy leek coca with ‘camagrocs’, blue cheese and pumpkin seeds that is very simple to prepare and that everyone who tries it will love. You can use whole wheat flour to ensure the presence of whole grains in this recipe.

two

Chickpeas with cod and spinach

Now that the cold is coming, stews with legumes are a fantastic option to get in the heat, while taking fiber and vegetable protein. In addition, this recipe includes vegetables and fish. You can prepare it as a single dish without fear of leaving hungry, in just over half an hour.

3

Salmon with bean cream and arugula

To include a recipe with oily fish in your menu, try preparing this delicious salmon with bean cream and arugula. If you follow the steps, you will get a crunchy and acidic crust, which combines perfectly with the smooth cream of beans, another way to add legumes to the diet.

4

Brown rice with spinach and pumpkin

Brown rice contains complex carbohydrates, which provide the body with immediate and constant energy, and contains more vitamins, proteins and fats than white rice. Enjoy it with this recipe that also includes pumpkin, which is now in season.

5

Puff pastry with nuts

On their own, nuts are great and very healthy, but you can also make them the protagonist of your sweet recipes, like this one with puff pastry. It is so simple and rich that you will want to prepare it whenever you have guests.

6

pomegranate cake

The pomegranate, an autumn fruit that is also at its best, can give a different touch to your salads, but it is also phenomenal in biscuits like this one, which is perfect for breakfast or a snack with the little ones.