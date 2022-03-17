6 series for medicine lovers (and they are all on Netflix)

The health and wellness industry has been booming in recent years. For this reason, there are currently investigation programs about unusual wellness trends to scientific documentaries and series about the human brain, medicine, and even a reality show about plastic surgery.

Therefore, we have gathered the best health documentary serieswellness and medicine on Netflix so you have something to entertain yourself with.

6 series for ALL medicine lovers (and they are all on Netflix)

(A) Well

Do you love quirky wellness trends? (Un)Well is a Serie of six episodes that investigates a wellness trend different in each episode, and dives into controversial topics like essential oils, fasting, bee sting therapy, and even the consumption of breastmilk for bodybuilding.

An individual is first introduced as case study and supporters of treatment in each episodethen show up warning stories from previous users and scientists to show the possible risks that can cause the treatment. No matter which side you’re supporting, this Program will surely keep you entertained.

ask the doctor

First aired on ABC in 2017, Ask The Doctor explore medical myths and answers burning questions from all over. From allergies to diet and mental health in the 12-episode series.

If you have been meaning to learn more about the gut health but you haven’t found the time to read about it yet. Watch the episode Gut to know the beneficial foods and treatments for intestinal diseases.

The mind explained

Narrated by Emma Stone, The Mind, Explained is a documentary web series produced by Vox that examines how the brain. From the way our brains store, process, and retrieve memories, to the way our bodies react when we dream, this Program It does exactly what the title promises and breaks down what’s going on in our heads.

All the episodes are fast-paced and easy to digest, as episodes are about 20 minutes long and they use a combination of interviews, illustrations, and animations to keep things interesting.

Cure

Heal is a 2017 documentary film that explores healing of mind and body of people after being diagnosed with fatal diseases. The film takes viewers on a scientific and spiritual journey as it examines how emotions like stress and fear affect the body and contribute to diseases.

While critics question the science and evidence behind the showthere is one thing that everyone can take from the movie: having courage and faith when facing difficult situations in life.

Decision on the skin: before and after

Unlike traditional tv show About plastic surgery that focuses on perfecting appearance, Skin Decision is a heartbreaking series that follows skin and beauty expert Nurse Jamie and plastic surgeonDr. Sheila Nazarian, as they help people find beauty and acceptance within themselves.

In each episode, viewers will follow plastic surgery trips of two subjects. After learning the heartbreaking stories behind his insecurities, the surgery process begins when experts analyze the treatment options and then they head to surgery. The episodes end with the subjects displaying their sparkling new confidence after the surgery.

Diagnosis: unsolved cases

This series presents the stories of different patients with mysterious illnesses looking for an answer.

Dr. Lisa Sanders hosts these episodes, as she attempts to harness the internet and social media with doctors, patients and medical students of all the world. Extra fact: Diagnosis is inspired by a very popular New York Times column, written by the doctor since 2002.

And you, do you know any other?

