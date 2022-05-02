6 series on shocking sects that you can watch on Netflix and HBO Max | Entertainment

We have all read about cults, heard about cults or had someone we know who has toyed with the idea of ​​joining one. Fortunately, almost no one knows someone who has finally joined a cult. If we don’t have religions, they have another status.

The sects, as they have always been known and going to the pure term of conception, are those private and small groups of people who seek to transcend, find happiness, achieve eternal life or travel to a better place. Always guided by a chosen one, a visionary… a leader.

In a lot of series and movies we have seen this figure, which although it seems fictitious, has occurred many times throughout humanity. With more or less success. Trying to imitate the figures of Jesus or Mohammed, thousands of men and women have taken advantage of the desperation and naivety of those most in need.

In The Simpsons there is a brilliant review in the chapter The joy of the sect, which belongs to season 9 (episode 191) in which they break down the reality of sects with great grace and painful certainty. As always, Matt Groening’s team criticized more with humor than a thousand books and movies on the subject.

Today we bring you six series and documentaries that narrate some of the most dangerous sects of the 20th and 21st centuries. Some may sound familiar to you, others will be a mystery. The goal is to present you with options that you were not aware of. Welcome or welcome to the terrifying world of cults.

6 series on shocking sects

Colonia Dignidad: A German sect in Chile

This is one of the terrifying ones, because it was not until recently that everything that happened was known. Colonia Dignidad: A German Sect in Chile is a documentary that narrates what happened in the colony established in Chile and directed by the German fugitive Paul Schäfer during the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet in the 1970s until the 90s.

The Netflix production consists of 6 episodes, each lasting between 45 and 60 minutes. The hard part of this whole issue is that the colony was a Nazi cult, where the leader abused the minors of the colony and, through manipulation, got everything he wanted. During decades.

The documentary takes us through the early years of the colony and how it emerged as the German became the leader. Thanks to the settlers there is a lot of materialwhich combined with subtle recreations, create a chilling atmosphere, unlike any cult story you’ve ever seen.

Arms trafficking, political assassinations, torture, human trafficking and harassment… during the years 1961 and 1997. We talked about almost four decades of terror, without anyone knowing what was happening. Luckily, this is currently in the hands of the authorities, with pending trials and final convictions.

Title : Colonia Dignidad: A German sect in Chile

: Colonia Dignidad: A German sect in Chile Release date : 2021

: 2021 Duration: six 45-minute episodes

six 45-minute episodes Platform: Netflix

wild wild country

When in 1981 the revered Hindu guru Bhagwan, controversial leader of the Rajneesh sect, and many of his fanatical followers begin to build a utopian city in the middle of nowhere next to the small town of Antilope, Oregon, conflicts with the locals will go beyond state borders.

What happened in the years that followed would affect everyone involved in this extraordinary story about the Rajneesh. If this synopsis sounds familiar to you, it is because you have seen it before, and it is normal: it was the great success of Netflix in 2018. That day many discovered what a sect was and how it worked.

Through six episodes and with the testimony of some of the main architects of the cult, the folks over at Netflix brought you the best doc ever made on the Hindu guru Bhagwan, which promised love, happiness and prosperity. And he tried it in the very country of the United States using the law in his favor.

If you like the series and you are left wanting more, know that there is a kind of spinoff called In Search of Sheela that tells even more about your participation, your vision and your opinion of everything that happened. We are talking about the one who was the spokesperson for a movement that claimed deaths and a lot of money.

Title : Wild Wild Country

: Wild Wild Country Release date : 2018

: 2018 Duration: six 65-minute episodes

six 65-minute episodes Platform: Netflix

The oath

Documentary series that explores the universe of the controversial self-improvement group NXIVM and its leader Keith Raniere. The organization has been under surveillance, with various charges including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy against its highest ranking members, most notably founder Raniere, who was convicted in June 2019 and is currently awaiting sentencing.

With access to members and former members of the organization, the series provides a look into the experiences of several people deeply involved in NXIVM over several years, highlighting their deep desire for personal growth and their internal conflicts over the events as they unfold.

If you’ve been following the news in recent years, you’ve probably heard about everything that caused the sixth of NXIVM. In HBO Max they were in charge of carrying out a miniseries that is very worthwhilesince it is the translation of the sects to the modern age.

Self-improvement, go beyond… modern concepts to engage in the old way. The goal remains the same: gain power, make money and take advantage of others. It was so liked that it was renewed for a second season, in order to tell the end of its founder Raniere.

Title : The oath

: The oath Release date : 2020

: 2020 Duration: nine 50-minute episodes

nine 50-minute episodes Platform: HBOMax

Heaven’s Gate: the Cult of Cults

Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults is a documentary series that explores the UFO cult that has caused so much trouble throughout history: from the 1975 disappearance of 20 people in a small Oregon town to the 1997 mass suicide of 29 people wearing the same pair of Nike Decades in San Siego.

As you can see, what this docuseries does is, by chapter, present some of the most important cases of the last century.

If you can only see one of the series that we recommend today, the one you are reading is the one that covers the most cases, so it may be the most illustrative choice.

There are four chapters, each one of about 45 minutes, and shows the evolution of the UFO-worshipping cult that baffled Americans in the last quarter of the 20th century. Even you, dear reader, will have heard stories of unidentified flying objects.

Title : Heaven’s Gate: the Cult of Cults

: Heaven’s Gate: the Cult of Cults Release date : 2020

: 2020 Duration: four chapters of 46 minutes

four chapters of 46 minutes Platform: HBOMax

The Sinner

The second season of this Netflix original series -produced by Jessica Biel and starring Bill Pullman- focuses on the murder committed by a boy who belongs, by birth and not by choice, to a sect in Keller, Texas. In this case we do not have a documentary, but a series with all its lyrics.

Although the case is fictitious, the writers use the narration so that the spectators understand the operation of a sect, even when you have not chosen of your own free will to belong. In this case, the protagonist boy is part of the cult at birth within the sect.

The series The Sinner (in Spanish, the sinner) has four seasons available on Netflix and they all enjoy a lot of recognition. But, above all, this second season is the one that received the best marks at its premiere. Coincidentally, the one that talks about the topic we chose today.

There are eight chapters of about 45 minutes on average and, with each episode, the series goes deeper and deeper into a really chilling cult. It’s not fantastic, it’s not scary either, but it is disturbing and mysterious.

Title : The Sinner

: The Sinner Release date : 2018

: 2018 Duration: eight 45-minute episodes

eight 45-minute episodes Platform: HBOMax

SanPa: Sins of a Savior

In the late 1970s, Italy suffered from a drug crisis. Entrepreneur Vincenzo Muccioli opened a rehab center for teenagers that won him the favor of the public, even as accusations of violence surfaced. This center shook the foundations of our neighboring country.

The figure of Vincenzo Muccioli, founder of San Patrignano, the largest rehabilitation community for drug addicts in Europe, and his questionable detoxification methods shook Italy in the 1980s, polarized public opinion and politics and left a mark of confrontation that still persists .

For many, This center became a kind of sect where the young people hooked found themselves tied to their brothers and with a great debt to their leader. In the midst of the heroin boom, Muccioli founded the rehabilitation community of San Patrignano, which was sold as the largest in Europe and came to welcome more than 2,000 guests.

There were murders, kidnappings, mistreatment, abuse… this center had it all and, after a few years, it fell, leaving a huge hole that many have not managed to fill. The documentary is five chapters and is available on Netflix.

Title :SanPa: Sins of a Savior

:SanPa: Sins of a Savior Release date : 2020

: 2020 Duration: five 55-minute episodes

five 55-minute episodes Platform: Netflix

With all these recommendations, the safest thing is that, when they offer you to join a sect, you will think twice.

We, at least, have lost our desire, no matter how much eternal life they promise us.