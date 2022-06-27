6 series that make Apple TV + one of the most interesting platforms today | Entertainment

Not everything is Netflix with its new season of Stranger Things, nor HBO Max with its Game of Thrones sequels. There is life beyond these two giants of entertainment, although it is difficult to find.

We could say that Disney+, the platform that later jumped on the streaming bandwagon, is the one that breaks the norm, but after two years in our country they have reached cruising speed quickly and surprisingly. With Obi-Wan Kenobi finished, the app has 130 million customers.

Therefore, in adoption and repercussion, it is Apple TV + that has been left behind, despite the fact that it is the giant of the bitten apple that produces and seals all the exclusive content of the platform And as we will now see, the lack of users is not due to a lack of quality.

The war to be the most interesting streaming platform for the user seems to be fiercer than ever. Which streaming platform is better? Apple TV, Netflix, HBO, Filmin or Sky?

Apple TV + has great series, some of the best of the moment. Original scripts, renowned actors, directors in the prime of their careers. Despite everything, they have not managed to take off, at least not in Spain, where they barely have a 3% market share. Behind Filmin.

Today we have to bring out the virtues of Tim Cook’s platform, because their series deserve it. Let’s go with the ones we liked the most during this year of premieres.

6 series that make Apple TV + one of the most interesting platforms today

Base

When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the imminent fall of the Empire, he and a group of loyal followers travel to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation, in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization.

Angered by Hari’s theories, the Cleons, a long line of clone emperors who wield power, fear their grip on the galaxy is weakening and must acknowledge the very real possibility of losing their legacy forever. Thus begins a brilliant story.

Adaptation of the famous and homonymous saga of scientific novels by Isaac Asimov, The Foundation faces an enormous challenge, since the work of the quintessential Russian science fiction writer is enormous, brilliant and exciting. And bringing it to the small screen is a very difficult challenge to face.

Despite everything, and from a very weak start, the series has managed to revive and convince the many fans who watched it and the general public. It is not the best on the list, but it is possibly the most interesting because of how ambitious it is. The future Apple TV + Game of Thrones?

Title : Base

: Base Release date : 2021

: 2021 Duration : one hour episodes

: one hour episodes Platform: AppleTV+

the essex snake

Cora is a recently widowed woman who, after freeing herself from an abusive marriage, moves from Victorian London to the small town of Aldwinter in Essex. There she is intrigued by a local superstition that a mythical creature known as the ‘Essex Serpent’ has returned to the area.

This intriguing drama is a miniseries that has been very popular. It just finished premiering on June 10 with the broadcast of the 6th chapter. Its greatest virtue is linking very good dialogues with exceptional photography and a background of mystery that intrigues until the end.

If the pastor sounds familiar to you, it’s normal, it’s what it takes to be called Tom Hiddleston and be one of the fittest actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Come on, things about being Loki, Thor’s lying brother (who by the way is about to release a new movie).

The series is, like almost the entire service, in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies, so seeing it on a good TV and with a good sound system is a pleasure for the senses.

Title : The Essex Serpent

: The Essex Serpent Release date : 2022

: 2022 Duration : 50 minute episodes

: 50 minute episodes Platform: AppleTV+

the luminous

Kirby Mazrachi is a Chicago newspaper archivist whose dream of becoming a journalist was put on hold after surviving a brutal attack that left her inhabiting an uncertain reality. When Kirby learns that a recent murder is linked to her assault, she teams up with troubled veteran reporter Dan Velazquez to try to uncover the identity of her attacker.

When they realize that several cold cases are inextricably linked, Kirby’s blurred reality and personal traumas allow his assailant to always stay one step ahead of them. If you haven’t felt like watching it, suspense is not your thing.

With Elisabeth Moss and Wagner Moura as the protagonist, Apple TV + once again demonstrates its economic muscle, that he can afford to sign two actors who are at the height of their careers, one for The Handmaid’s Tale and the other for Narcos.

The series ended with its chapter number 8 on June 23.so it is one of those series that are fresh in the retina of millions of people, perfect to recommend to friends once you finish it and thus mark the point that “you were the first to see it”.

Title : The brilliant ones

: The brilliant ones Release date : 2022

: 2022 Duration : 54 minute episodes

: 54 minute episodes Platform: AppleTV+

for all mankind

The series explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended and the Soviet Union had managed to overtake the United States. as the first country to put a man on the moon. Come on, like when the comics brought Superman to the USSR instead of the US.

If there is one thing that Americans like, it is to wonder what would have happened if the inventions and feats of which they are so proud, instead of them, had been achieved by others. Thus they remind us that they are necessary on our planet, since they open the way to the rest of free countries. Or not.

In this case we talk about a very good series of the space genre, with touches of science fiction, with Joel Kinnaman (Altered Carbon or The Suicide Squad) as the protagonist. And the best part is that it’s not only good, but it’s also free to watch for a limited time.

In this way, if you do not have the budget to hire another streaming platform (and they’re gone…) you can enjoy it without having to scratch your pocket. If it’s worth paying for, you can assume it’s worth free. Enjoy.

Title : For all mankind

: For all mankind Release date : 2019

: 2019 Duration : one hour episodes

: one hour episodes Platform: AppleTV+

slow horses

After a failed and publicly embarrassing training mission, British MI5 agent River Cartwright is exiled to Slough House, an administrative purgatory for the service’s outcasts.

Spy drama with hints of black comedy centered on the adventures of an incompetent team of British secret service agents. and his boss, the brilliant Gary Oldman, as they discover the spy devices to defend England from the forces of evil.

Based on the espionage novels by Mick Herron, here Apple has been able to lead with intelligence and brilliance a script that is played by high-level actors, with the great Oldman as the protagonist of everything. The series revolves around him, which benefits the entire group.

There are 6 chapters of about 45 minutes on average and they are all already posted on Apple TV +the last one premiered on April 29 of this year, so we are once again talking about a recent series, perfect to recommend to our most serious friends.

Title : slow horses

: slow horses Release date : 2022

: 2022 Duration : 45 minute episodes

: 45 minute episodes Platform: AppleTV+

ted bow

A naive American football coach decides to try his luck at an English football club, but his inexperience arouses suspicion and disdain among players and fans.

Jason Sudeikis, winner of the Golden Globe, is Ted Lasso, an American football coach who, when hired by an English football club, he tries to make up for his inexperience with optimism, helpless determination…and cookies. With this synopsis they sell us the series on Apple TV +.

One of the most curious anecdotes of this series is that it was rumored for weeks that actor Brett Goldstein was not a real personbut it was a character created in post-production thanks to advances in artificial intelligence and new graphics engines.

Whether you like football or not, Ted Lasso is one of those fun, well-made series that makes you have a good time in front of the screen.. The only thing that many ask for when the day is over and we want to disconnect from worldly life.

Title : Ted Lasso

: Ted Lasso Release date : 2020

: 2020 Duration : 45 minute episodes

: 45 minute episodes Platform: AppleTV+

As you can see, Tim Cook’s platform is as good as any of the competition.

It is true that it does not have premieres every week, but in return the quality of its productions is, on average, remarkable.