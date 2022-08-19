6 Stephen King cameos in movies and series that are not based on his books, even in Frasier!

No doubt Stephen King He is one of the most acclaimed novelists, having to his credit 64 fiction novels and more than 200 written stories, in addition to having more than 70 adaptations for both film and television.

Being based on his works, it is natural that many times the author himself appears as a cameo in these adaptations. Nevertheless, Stephen King has several cameos in movies and series that are not based on his books.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

One of these cameos takes place in The Knights of the Motorcycle, a 1981 film directed by George A. Romero and starring Ed Harris, where the author had his first on-screen intervention playing a bystander during a motorcycle duel event.

Also we have been able to see a cameo of Stephen King in the series Sons of Anarchy. In season 3 the author made his appearance playing Bachman (a name that comes from his pseudonym, Richard Bachman), a mysterious and quiet man who was called by Tig (Kim Coates) to help him and Gemma (Katey Sagal) to get rid of a body

Between the Stephen King cameos we have the time he played himself in Love at stake, a film starring Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon about the relationship between a woman and a fanatic who goes out of his way for the Red Sox. As King is also a Red Sox fan, he appears in the film as himself throwing the first pitch at Fenway Park..

VIDEO More horror! New adaptations of Stephen King to die of fear

On the other hand, there are the voice cameos that Stephen King has had in productions that are not based on his books. In the film El Diario de los Muertos, he can be heard playing a newscaster, while in A Winter at the Beach he plays himself calling the protagonist (who is a fan of the writer) to congratulate him on his first published story..

But without any doubt a Stephen King cameo that many have been able to overlook is in Frasier, as he had a brief voice cameo. Since Dr. Crane has a radio show, we find many moments where he receives calls from his listeners, most of them being cameo appearances by famous people.

In episode 8×08, titled “Mary Christmas”, Frasier ends up co-hosting KACL’s Christmas coverage and receives a call from a man named “Brian” who is none other than Stephen King himself..

These are 6 Stephen King cameos in movies and series that are not based on his books. If you want to know more curiosities related to the writer, here we leave you these little-known movies that you may not have known were based on books by Stephen King.