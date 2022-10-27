6 sublime ideas to end the year in beauty and class!

If you’re like me, and the thought of embarking on a new hair adventure is exciting, then stick around! Do you want a radical change? Or, would you like to see what the current trends in blonde short haircuts are? Either way, I’ll show you some simply wonderful short hairstyle ideas that are perfect for fall and winter!

Trendy blonde short haircut 2022-2023: 6 ideas for lovely women

Blonde hair is difficult to maintain. Some like to visit the hairdresser every month, others not too much… But overall, we all agree that short blonde hair is the bomb of the moment! If you already have blonde hair or want an extra double change (color+cut), then hold on tight, because I’ve chosen the top short hair trends for 2022 that we will most definitely continue to see in 2023 !

blonde short haircut with bangs

A short haircut like a bob cut looks absolutely stunning with baby bangs (bold, I know), side swept bangs, curtain bangs and straight bangs. The way this haircut frames the face is quite charming and will only flatter your features. A simple hairstyle, but lovely, isn’t it? Besides, it is extremely versatile and you can wear it wavy (the wavy bob is a great cut for square face), curly, curly and smooth.

shaggy haircut for fine hair

THE cut for fine hair? Shag hair, of course! This wonderfully chaotic creation is reminiscent of the fashion for 80s peak hairstyles among rock chicks. It gives volume and requires very little maintenance if you have curly or wavy hair. If you have very straight hair, you’ll need a little extra time in the morning with your brushes and hairspray to get it perfectly messy and voluminous.

Women’s mullet cut 2022

Hello ? 2019’s Miley Cyrus Called She Wants Her Hairstyle Back! We cannot talk about shag without also talking about the mullet cut. This style is also reminiscent of the rock era of the 80s. Less voluminous, but eclectic and wild, the “mullet hair” came back into fashion about 5 years ago and continues to be emulated!

Blonde short haircut: Pixie cut

The pixie cut has a long history of being overtly rebellious. A woman, with short hair? Oh my God ! Burn the witch! Back then, women were supposed to have the perfect long hair. It was what was considered feminine and acceptable in society. It’s finish ! Short hair is beautiful and very flattering. They open the face and give light to your features while delicately highlighting them and giving you that boost of confidence that we all need so much! The pixie cut is amazing and there are many variations of it: long, layered, short, mullet pixie, choppy, with an undercut, etc.

jellyfish hair

No, I’m not kidding! Yes, it’s literally called jellyfish hair and it’s practically everywhere! You may have seen different variations of it, some quite absurd. I know I gasped when I first saw jellyfish hair on a model that had this highly eccentric and whimsical look. However, you can adapt this hairstyle to your daily life and make it less flashy. In fact, it is quite interesting and has long elements, in addition to being short. If you are interested, I strongly advise you to consult my article on jellyfish hair and get inspired by it.

bowl cut

Finally, we have the most daring cut! She is super sexy and very trendy at the moment: the bowl cut! Once upon a time, hair that was considered absurd and was ridiculed, now a high-end hairstyle trend! Owl, huh? You can find different variations of it on the internet and lots of pictures if you like the idea of ​​having a bowl cut. Otherwise, I suggest you read my colleague Jasmine’s full article on the subject!