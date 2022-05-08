6 superhero movies that aren’t as bad as people say

The superhero movies They have given us a lot, especially in recent years. What used to be a couple of annual appointments has now practically become an ecclesiastical obligation. On Sunday at mass and on Wednesday or Friday, the superhero series or movie on duty.

Not that we’re going to complain about that. Things as they are, we love these comic adaptations. We adore the universes of Marvel and DC Comics, and we enjoy as children every time something from Star Wars comes out, as will be the case when it is released Obi-Wan Kenobi.

However, it is true that some of the “magic” that surrounded these blockbusters has been lost. We have naturalized their presence so much, we have turned it into something so daily, that they no longer have the same weight in our hearts and our lives as they could have had before.

VIDEO New official Lightyear trailer, hitting theaters June 17

This is probably why opinion has become so polarized. There are no grays when one of these superhero movies is released. There are whites or blacks, masterpieces or infected garbage, great adaptations or mediocre adaptations, something good or bad… But there can be no balance at all.

Public opinion has skyrocketed and the critical reception is no longer as important as the media impact. For example, Spider-Man: No Way Home It may have been an unparalleled experience for you, but at the same time recognize that it is not exactly a great movie.

Another example from Marvel Studios. Maybe you didn’t enjoy watching it so much The Eternals, by Chloé Zhao, but you do not deny that it has an overwhelming photography and a truly transgressive thematic exhibition. In both cases, if we take into account the modern context and the reception of leisure and entertainment on networks… We would be completely crazy!

Spider-Man: No Way Home it would be either a rewarding experience or a lousy movie, not both at the same time. And the same would happen with The Eternals. You understand what we are trying to explain, right? Well that, we live in a somewhat Manichaean consumption of superhero movies.

However, we want to launch this post coining the concept of “movies that are not as bad as people say”. That is to say, films that have good and bad things, but that are neither masterpieces nor the perfidious and terrifying cinematic experience that some vociferously defend on social networks.

So let’s go with these 6 superhero movies that aren’t as bad as they seem! We would like you to leave us your own list in the comments, to share points of view.

1. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

It has recently been ten years since the premiere of The Avengers, the first group film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. after her came Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgame. Well, there was actually another one in the middle, but… Let’s just say that she has been forgotten over the years.

Despite not being a perfect film and having many flaws (starting the relationship between Joss Whedon and the studio), the truth is that Avengers: Age of Ultron It’s not a bad superhero movie. If you analyze what it offers, what it contributes, what it gives to the genre as an adaptation… Why is it considered “bad”? What are the reasons?

Avengers: Age of Ultron It is a fun film, with a good rhythm and great characters based on a connected universe with intertextuality. It introduces heroes as powerful as Scarlet Witch and makes possible plots as interesting as Hawkeye and his family.

Perhaps it is because the level was very high at that time and because now the level is directly in the clouds, but the fact is that… This film is not so bad. In fact, it works as a hobby and contributes its grain of sand to the UCM. Not in the most appropriate way, probably, but not in an inappropriate way either. Things as they are.

2. Fantastic Four (2005)

We have to travel back to the dawn of modern superhero cinema. Ok, we had seen Blade, spider-man of Sam Raimi and the first films of X Men. But what problem do you really have fantastic four? It’s a great superhero movie!

Next to all that we have named, it languishes in terms of visual power and character of the characters, but… Tim Story’s Fantastic Four it’s a good adaptation of the First Family from Marvel Comics, it’s a fun movie and it doesn’t have any hang-ups about the source material.

He transferred a small part of the mythology of this group of superheroes to a new generation and made a fun science fiction, action and comedy film, with a correct family tone and characterizations typical of the time. It is very underrated!

3. Hulk (2003)

And since we are talking about the first stage of superhero movies in modern cinema… We cannot miss the opportunity to claim the Ang Lee’s Hulk! A film forgotten by the passage of time and by the misfortune that the Emerald Giant has had with the adaptations.

The same thing happened to The incredible Hulk (2008), although for us the Eric Bana version is a better film than the one made by Edward Norton. In fact, it has many more ingredients to be an interesting film, especially for the public of the time.

Ang Lee as director, Eric Bana with Jennifer Connelly and Sam Elliott in the cast, Danny Elfman on the soundtrack… He had it all! Turning pages to the calendar has not been good for him, especially after what Marvel Studios has done with its cinematographic universe.

However, we remember Hulk with love and appreciation. She had something “special”. We don’t know how to define it, but there was a naive component in that montage that tried to emulate the vignettes of the comics. It’s not as bad a movie as they say, but… Recollection and memory are often misleading and tend to play tricks on us.

4. Superman Returns (2006)

We cut to the DC Universe and we’re forced to say that superman returns It’s a great superhero movie, a good adaptation of the Man of Steel, and a love letter to Christopher Reeve’s Man of Tomorrow. All of that at the same time!

Bryan Singer, the man behind the success of mutants in the cinema, put himself at the service of the first superman of all time and used Brandon Routh to hit us with the power of nostalgia in what was one of the first fan services of the gender.

Yet no one remembers superman returns. The entire audience, superhero movie lovers, melancholy evokes the Richard Donner’s Superman or directly embraces the proposal of the man of steel by Zack Snyder. But what about Brandon Routh?

The truth is superman returns it’s a great movie. It has been trampled by the Manichaeism that we mentioned at the beginning, by the accumulation of heroic projects and because it has a series of defects that detract from the footage.

Be that as it may, the plane scene continues to give us goosebumps and it seems to us that the casting of Clark Kent could not have been more successful.

5. Thor (2011)

The first thor movie It’s a great superhero movie. Doesn’t measure up to Thor: Ragnarök, obviously, but it’s a cut above the terrible sequel. And, in addition, it has such a Shakespearean tone that we feel an enormous weakness for it.

The presentation of Asgardian mythology at the UCM was given by Kenneth Branagh. And, obviously, Kenneth Branagh did what he does best: take William Shakespeare, shoot him, give us a story with family moves and a character with a noble spirit and… Let’s eat, people!

Whenever the worst Marvel movies are talked about, the first two Thor movies are usually put in block, but that’s not fair. Thor by Kenneth Branagh It was a truly rewarding, fun, literary and mythological experience. Is it perfect? No, it is not. But it is not nearly as bad as many presume to argue.

6. Birds of Prey (2020)

And we close our list with Birds of prey. Probably one of the most controversial and divisive superhero movies in recent years, and one of the first cinematic casualties of the coronavirus at the international box office.

The Harley Quinn movie with Margot Robbie It’s basically just that, the Harley Quinn movie with Margot Robbie. As adaptation… Birds of prey It is anything but an adaptation. But you also have to value it as a movie, right? And it works like a charm for that.

She was accused of being a feminist, a hembrist and I don’t know how many more “ists” who tried to argue the fact that you like a movie or you don’t like it. Beyond the political and ideological debates, Birds of prey It is a hilarious film, varnished by the tone of Harley Quinn and with an amazing interpretive display by Margot Robbie.

This crazy and frenetic comedy has a curious montage, a correct grading, a great selection of colors, an appropriate tone and a good musical composition. If we add the rhythm to the fun, we combine it with the mentioned and multiply it by the protagonist… That’s it! Birds of prey! A fun and unassuming movie. A crazy pastime.