6 terrifying psychological thrillers from the 2010s

There’s something to be said for movies that stick with audiences, the ones that linger long after the credits roll and force them to think about what they’ve just seen for days. Psychological thrillers are the pinnacle of reflective cinema, with elements of mystery, suspense and a lot of paranoia. From rosemary’s baby until The silence of the lambsthe best psychological thrillers dissolve the audience’s sense of reality by focusing on the fears and anxieties of characters with distorted mindsets.

The 2010s have brought to life some of cinema’s greatest cerebral chillers, reviving the noir sensibility of classic cinema. Whether through the use of distinctive visuals to convey a character’s alienation from the world, or through the play of light and shadow with lopsided “Dutch angle” framing to emphasize a specific tone or mood, psychological thrillers play with suspense and tension to exploit the uncertainties of an ambiguous narrative. In doing so, he takes the audience on an emotional and atmospheric journey through the minds of unreliable narrators.

6 “Black Swan” turns the ballet into a spooky story

Natalie Portman stars in the story of Nina Sayers, a ballerina who finds herself with the role of her life – the queen of the swans – in a production of Swan Lake of Tchaikovsky. The ballet calls for a dancer to play the double role of “Odette” and “Odile”: White Swan and Black Swan, respectively: one innocent and fragile, the other sensual and seductive. Nina is overwhelmed when she learns that she will have to compete for the lead role and subsequently loses her grip on reality as she tries to be “perfect”.

Directed by Darren Aronofsky Black Swan disturbs and excites in all the right ways, offering a wonderfully creepy glimpse into an artist’s obsession and ambition. Shot with magnificent, grandiose cinematography, engaging color grading and mind-blowing camera work, Aronofsky evokes his earlier work such as The fountain and Requiem for a dream, and geta perfect performance by Portman, which is counted among the best in cinema.

5 “Nocturnal Animals” Tells A Toxic Story Of Psychological Revenge

Tom Ford directs a cast of actors in Nocturnal Animals, which follows the story of an art gallery owner (Amy Adams) as she reads a novel written by her first husband (Jake Gyllenhaal), who has made up a story about their old relationship. She blurs the line between the real and the unreal to create a work of autobiographical fiction. The film stars Gyllenhaal as his own lead opposite Isla Fisher as a fictionalized version of the Amy Adams character, alongside Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Laura Linney and Michael Sheen.

Nocturnal Animals it is visceral and violent, showing an extraordinary dexterity in the way it mixes romanticism and rawness. The final scenes of the film are as terrifyingly gripping and intimately disturbing as they are beautifully shot. With beautiful visual effects and an impressive score, Nocturnal Animals it plays out like a frantic fever dream, underscored by its commentary on the ways people betray and disappoint themselves and their loved ones.

4 “Shutter Island” wanders through an insane asylum

Directed by Martin Scorsese Shutter Island stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Deputy Sheriff Teddy Daniels, a detective investigating the unlikely disappearance of a patient from a psychiatric facility for the criminally insane. The center is situated in the remote windswept landscape of “Shutter Island”.

Scorsese lulls the viewer into a false sense of reality, which boasts one of DiCaprio’s most compelling performances. Shutter Island it maximizes every detail of reality to confuse the public about who is telling the truth. Cleverly crafted from classic movie components that meld beautifully with the neo-noir elements of modern cinema, shutter Island seeks to confuse its viewer with an emotionally involving narrative set against the backdrop of something far more ominous and foreboding than expected.

3 ‘Split’ will break your soul to the bone

M. Night Shyamalan stars in Split with James McAvoy in the role of “Kevin”, a man who manages twenty-three different personalities while struggling to live his life with a dissociative identity disorder. Forced to kidnap three teenage girls, Kevin creates a war for survival and identity among the characters he contains as the walls between his compartments begin to break down.

Split it’s unabashedly creepy in its sense of realism, creating a film that somehow manages to feel both expansive and suffocating. It combines riveting components into a bold final act, delivering an incredibly bold reveal that is bound to shatter expectations and leave viewers terrified and sympathetic at the same time. Split it walks the fine line that separates the terrifying from the mesmerizing, and sometimes crosses that line to transcend the genre and become something that only Shyamalan knows how to do.

2 ‘Gone Girl’ Gives Audiences A Manipulation Masterclass

Directed by David Fincher gone girl follows the events of a man who becomes the prime suspect in the sudden disappearance of his wife. Nick and Amy Dunne, played by Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike, present audiences with a portrait of a perfect marriage; she is the protagonist of a series of children’s books, he is a writer and teacher; they are both happily in love. However, on his fifth wedding anniversary, Nick returns home to find that his wife is missing.

gone girl is an elegant psychological thriller, full of suspense and impressive from its first frames. With intense and sometimes surprisingly funny tension, the film delves into the grim certainties of love and courtship that aren’t always spoken of in song or poetry. Its two and a half hours run by like a bullet train, with one shocking revelation after another. His reflection on marriage, the media, and mobile moralities make it one of the best pieces of pulp fiction of the decade.

1 ‘Mother! Reimagine an entire film genre

the mystery movie Mother! Darren Aronofsky’s 2017 film tells the story of a young woman (Jennifer Lawrence) who spends her days renovating the country house where she lives with her husband (Javier Bardem). One fateful night, her quiet life is disrupted by the arrival of a mysterious couple (Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer) seeking refuge for the night.

Mother! it works like a dense, twisted fever dream. Filled with deeply disturbing allegories and riveting, thought-provoking parables, Aronofsky gleefully drags audiences through a series of carnage, while perfectly pacing his steps to sparkle viewers into understanding the story. movie logic. He thinks of her as a Crossfit for the critics: Mother! It will leave you engrossed, fascinated, captivated, and emotionally drained after one hundred and twenty minutes of pure, psychologically exciting cinema.