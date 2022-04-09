6 things you can do with your old mobile

The speed with which technology advances means that we accumulate at home old mobile phones Many times they are collecting dust in a drawer and we are not taking advantage of them. In that case, the most sensible thing is to donate it to an NGO that can use it in projects in developing countries, or take it to a recycling point so that it can be conveniently recycled. A large amount of precious metals can be obtained from an old mobile phone for use. We are going to provide you with some ideas that you can use to give that old mobile phone a new use. We refer to phones about 10 years old here, that is, smartphones. If it is not from this category, these ideas cannot be applied.

What do I do with my old mobile?

video surveillance camera

Yes, if you buy a video surveillance camera, there are from €20 on Amazon, you can connect it via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to that mobile phone so that the screen of this device serves as a surveillance monitor. This way you can control your baby and see who enters or leaves your home. It is one of the most cutting-edge ideas and it will help your old smartphone continue to have life

for the musicians

With some application for being able to tune stringed instruments and that at the same time serves as a metronome, you no longer have to buy these accessories in a music store. Whether you play the guitar, the violin or the ukulele, you have applications like Tuner and Metronome, which allow you to tune the most common stringed instruments. If you also want to strengthen your rhythm, use the metronome function and you will be keeping your old mobile phone working.

for athletes

If you can install an application to monitor training, it will give you a lot of play. Those who train with the phone are afraid that it will fall, get wet or get lost. if ryou save your old mobile phone to go for a run all these fears dissipate at a stroke.

GPS naviganator

You can use an app like Waze, which is free and collaborative. This way you will not be using your main mobile phone to move around by car or electric scooter. In this way, you will be giving a new life to that old device that you had forgotten in a drawer.

sports camera

With the right mount you can use it as a sports camera when you go out on a bike ride or you do hiking trails or fast-paced descents on ski slopes. It is true that there are cheap cameras that give good results, but you can save that investment by taking advantage of your old phone.

testing bench

If the phone doesn’t work, and electronics is one of your passions, you can use it as a test bench, disassemble it, analyze how its components are, reassemble it, in short, rdo tech DIY which could even serve to revive it by buying the spare parts. On sites like Ali express you can find most of the spare parts for an old phone at a very affordable price.

All these proposals are ideal for bringing an old mobile phone back to life. If you don’t decide on any, make the effort and take it to the recycling point so that it can be conveniently recycled. A mobile device can never be thrown away, since it has very polluting elements such as the battery. You have nothing to lose, but a lot to gain.