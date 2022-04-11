6 Times Jennifer Lopez Was Engaged

Engaged to actor Ben Affleck for the second time, singer and actress Jennifer Lopez is a regular in marriage proposals. Here are the six times the star has been engaged.

The singer married in 1997 to waiter, now restaurateur, Ojani Noa. They divorced less than a year later.





photo taken from book

Jennifer Lopez married in September 2001 with dancer Cris Judd. They separated in June 2002, and the divorce was finalized in 2003.





MANDATORY CREDIT REUTERS/Joe Buissink/Handout

Jennifer and Ben, nicknamed “Bennifer”, met in 2001 on the set of the film “Troubled Love”. They became engaged in November 2002. Their wedding, scheduled for September 2003, was postponed due to excessive media attention. They finally separated in January 2004.





JdM Archives





Jennifer Lopez was married to singer Marc Anthony from June 2004 to July 2011. They have two children together, twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel. Despite their separation in 2011, the divorce was not finalized until 2014.





AFP

Jennifer Lopez is dating former baseball player Alex Rodriguez from February 2017 to April 2021. They got engaged in March 2019, but had to postpone their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They announce their separation in April 2021.





AFP

In April 2021, rumors are swirling about exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. They confirm they are a couple in July 2021. Last weekend, they announced that they are engaged again.