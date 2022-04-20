6 tips to improve the energy efficiency of your home

During the International Conference held in Austria in 1998, it was agreed to name March 5 as the World Day of energy efficiency as a method of reflection to take measures to curb climate change.

Tips to improve it

If you want to improve energy efficiency, you must be clear that any expense you make to achieve this goal must be seen as an investment. That is, over time, the money spent will be recovered with the savings achieved.

According to the Spanish Electricity Network (REE), In Spain, the average power contracted per household is 4 kW, the average annual consumption is approximately 3,272 kWh and the average billing is €500you have a base to know if you have managed to save.

To achieve energy efficiency, we recommend that you follow the following tips:

To get better the isolation : Older buildings have outdated efficiency standards that can cost you money on heating. To avoid this, it is advisable to choose to use double glazed windows or with climalit technology, insulation for floors, reinforce walls or place weather stripping on doors .

Use light bulbs with lower consumption : lighting is one of the highest expenses in the home because we use it daily. To reduce your consumption, it is best to use led bulbs for its consumption and duration.

Replace older appliances : this is one of the most important investments, because we are talking about refrigerators, TVs, washing machines… but at the same time allow you to save in the long term if you look at its energy efficiency label.

Use modern faucets : apart from opting for more sustainable habits to cut the water bill and, therefore, gas and electricity, it is advisable to reduce consumption with aerators or perlizers .

Optimize your air conditioning: the ideal is to have an air conditioner with inverter technology, opt for those models with an "A" label for energy efficiency, look at the SEER (Seasonal Energy Efficiency) with a score higher than 6.1 and maintain a temperature between 21ºC and 25ºC.

