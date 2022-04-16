6 tips to prevent your smart light bulb from being hacked

Share

We tell you how you can prevent your smart light bulbs from being hacked.

Over the last few years, smart devices have been entering our homes to make our lives easier and it is becoming more and more common for us to have them in our homes. smart speakershousehold appliances that we can control from our smartphone, home automation devices such as doorbells or motion sensors or smart bulbs.

But the fact that these devices are connected to the Internet all day also creates a risk because hackers can use them to steal your private and personal information.

For this reason, today we are going to give you 6 tips you must follow to prevent your smart light bulb from being hacked or any other connected device.

Update the software of your smart devices regularly

Just as you do with other equipment such as your smartphone or computer, you should also keep your smart device software up to date so that, in this way, hackers cannot take advantage of a security hole in their software to access your private data.

These are the best smart bulbs to light up your home

Use a strong password on your smart devices

Another of the tips that we can give you to prevent your smart devices from being hacked is protect them with a strong password and do not use the same password on multiple devices. Remember that a password is considered secure when it has at least 12 characters, including uppercase, lowercase, numbers, and special characters.

If this task is tedious for you, we recommend that you install a password manager on your Android mobile, since it will allow you to both generate strong passwords automatically and keep them safe.

Change the default password of your router

carrier routers they come from the factory with a default password to access them, which is usually easy for a hacker to guess. For this reason we also recommend that you change this password to a secure onewhich meets the parameters indicated in the previous point.

Protect your Wi-Fi networks with a strong password

In addition to protecting your router with a strong password, you also you must do the same with your Wi-Fi networkssince this will make it difficult for hackers to access your network and, therefore, your smart devices.

Set up a separate Wi-Fi network for your smart devices

Another recommendation we give you is set up a separate Wi-Fi network for your smart devices, since this is a functionality that the vast majority of routers on the market have. In this way, if a hacker gains access to your home through this network, won’t have access to your primary Wi-Fi network.

How to connect your Amazon Echo with bluetooth to other devices to get even more out of it

Activate double authentication on your smart devices

In addition to protecting your smart devices with strong passwords, you should also enable double authentication or two-step verification in them, since, in this way, if someone tries to access one of these devices You will receive a notification on your mobile and you can block access.

Related topics: Technology

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!