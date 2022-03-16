6 tips to reduce your car’s gas consumption

Now that fuel prices are through the roof, here are six tips to reduce your car’s gas consumption:

1. Make sure the tires have the indicated pressure

If they do not have enough air, it generates more resistance to the pavement and consumes more gasoline. Periodically check the air pressure. “Overall, gas mileage increases 5% to 10% if tires are underinflated,” said David Bennett, manager of the repair systems unit at the American Automobile Association. But don’t overfill them, that can cause the tires to wear out more quickly.

2. Maintain your vehicle

Follow the manufacturers’ recommendations regarding oil and other fluid and filter changes. Replacing the spark plugs can also help.

3. Keep the right speed

In most vehicles, the car uses less gas at 80 kilometers (50 miles) per hour. As the speed increases, that consumption goes up.

4. Plan your route in advance

Avoid taking the wrong path and lengthening the trip. Try to combine several outings in one trip. And avoid peak hours, which lengthen the trip and generate more stops, which consumes more gasoline.

5. Do not keep the engine running if you are stopped

It uses much more gas than turning it off and back on when you’re ready to resume your journey. If you are going to stop for more than a minute, turn off the engine. Many newer vehicles do this automatically, even at traffic lights. Bennett recommends that this mechanism not be disabled if a car has it.

6. Try to avoid stopping completely if possible.

For example, slow down as you approach a traffic light to see if you can avoid stopping. Every time the vehicle stops, it consumes more gasoline when it starts moving again.