6 tricks from Sienna Miller to dress well in spring (beyond trends)

Beyond her already mythical looks at the Glastonbury Festival, the style of Sienna Miller it is also synonymous with stunning red carpet gowns and impeccable tailoring. All defended with an innate naturalness that elevates the final result. Looking for inspiration to wear this spring? We write down your style tricks.

TAKE A TWIST ON THE LITTLE BLACK DRESS

Sienna Miller at the premiere of Anatomy of a Scandal.Gtresonline

As much as vibrant colors have flooded the street style and the catwalks, the black dress (or little black dress) never rests. One of those essential wardrobe staples that will be a safe bet season after season. There are those who will say that resorting to it at a party is going “to the easy thing” and there it is Sienna Miller to disprove this argument. The actress went to premiere of his new Netflix series with this design of Giambattista Valli that thanks to a sophisticated bardot neckline and its front buttons reinvents the most classic version.

PLAY WITH OVERLAYS

Sienna Miller combines a dress with a loose sweater.Getty Images

Looking for contrast through overlapping or certain apparently opposite garments can be a real success. Even more in the little halftime. Emulates Sienna Miller and wear that dress you bought for summer, you just need to add an oversize sweater. If, like the actress, you bet on a look in neutral tones, a red lipstick will be the best ally to sophisticate the final result.

BE DARING WITH COLOR

This is how the tailor wears this spring, according to Sienna Miller.Gtresonline

Tired of the cliché tailor navy blue or grey? The new season invites you to try intense colors such as fuchsia or green. Sienna breaks away from the traditional two-piece with this full-color design. Change the shirt for a cotton t-shirt basic, an infallible tip to modernize the set.