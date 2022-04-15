6 tricks to customize the home screen of a Samsung Galaxy

Share

If you have a Samsung mobile, you need to know these tricks to customize the home screen.

Your Samsung mobile hides many more tricks than you imagine. We’ve already gone over a few One UI tricks, as well as features you’re probably not using. However, with each Samsung software update, new features are introduced. new options that is worth knowing if you want to maximize the capabilities of your mobile.

This time, we are going to focus on the terrain customizationreviewing X tricks with which to configure the home screen of any Samsung mobile with One UI.

Choose between Google Discover or Samsung Free

For some years now, Samsung gives the option to choose the preferred news source on the home screen of their mobiles, being able to choose between Samsung Free and Google Discover.

To do this, you just have to long press on an empty space on the home screen, and then scroll to the first screen of all –located to the left of the main screen–. From there, you can choose one of the two available options as a news source.

Change system colors

Starting with One UI 4, Samsung adopted one of the most interesting novelties of Android 12: the possibility of generate custom color palettesbased on the tones of the wallpaper set on the mobile.

This color palette is used in home screen icons, menus, apps, and other interface elements. Also, you can choose your favorite color palette among various options generated by the theme system.

To do so, you just have to access “Settings”, and from there go to “Wallpaper and style”. Finally, enter the “Color Palette” section and select your favorite option.

Customize your folders by color

The OneUI Launcher offers dozens of customization options, including a very rare one: the option to change the background color of icon folders.

For change the color of a folder in One UIjust make a long press on that folder, tap on the small circle that appears next to their name. Afterwards, you will see a color selection window from where you can choose the preferred tone for the background of the folder.

Use the “smart widgets”

If you have one of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series models, you can enjoy one of the best news included in One UI 4.1: the “smart widgets”.

This function allows you have multiple widgets stacked, and switch between them by sliding your finger over it, to save space. Smart widgets are available in the widget menuaccessible with a long press on any empty space on the home screen.

Sort apps alphabetically

For some reason we still don’t know, Samsung remains the only brand that doesn’t sort apps alphabetically in the app drawer. Luckily, the option to change your order automatically is given.

To do it, open the app drawer swiping up from the home screen, tap the three dots icon in the upper right corner, select the “Sort” option and select “Alphabetical Order”.

Hide apps from the app drawer

In addition to being able to change the order, Samsung also lets you hide some apps from the drawer to keep it organized to your liking. If you want to hide apps from the drawer, all you need to do is make a long press on an empty space on the home screen, touch “Settings”, and then look for the section hide apps. Lastly, you just have to mark those apps you want to hide.

Related topics: Samsung

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!