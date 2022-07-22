6 ways to braid your hair like Bella Hadid, Sarah Jessica Parler or Kate Moss

This season, pigtails triumph in fashion shows. In league with a new generation of celebrities conquered by the art of braiding, they reinvent themselves sophisticated or bohemian. Manual.

XXL or mini version, glamorous or bohemian, accessorized or simply adorned with sea salt… The braid is unveiled in all its facets this summer. Riding a wave of fashion and beauty trends from the 1990s, this hairstyle adored by pop stars at the time (like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera) is returning in 2022 to turn heads. Disciplined, contoured, sophisticated, it takes on a couture look on the catwalks of fashion shows and on the red carpets. Even influencers have mastered the art of braiding to perfection on social networks and have erected it as the fetish look of the last Coachella festival.

A comeback that excites the experts in the field. “The braid is playful, it plays with cultural and ethnic codes, but also with the feminine and the masculine. All mixed with an air of vacation”, notes David Mallett, hairdresser and founder of the salon of the same name, in Paris. “It can totally transform our look, without involving a drastic hair change like a color or a cut. It’s ephemeral, you can get rid of it at any time, and that’s what’s great.

In video, the crown braid, a tutorial by Sarah Angius

Freed from its “little girl” connotation, this timeless capillary adapts to all generations, regardless of its regressive appearance. “There is no age to wear braided hair. In hairdressing, do not be afraid to get started, everything is to be taken lightly. You can allow yourself to have fun with your hair without being afraid of the gaze of the other, ”continues David Mallet, who encourages both thirty-somethings and fifty-somethings to appropriate it. The proof, even Carrie Bradshaw, fashion icon par excellence, wears it at 57 in the series And Just Like Thatthe reboot of the series Sex and the City. On the other hand, there is no question of hoping to do less than his age. “The braid is no longer on the childish side, you shouldn’t imagine that you’re going to look younger or look like the teenager you were at 15. It must be comfortable and fun for us,” adds Adrien Coelho, hairdresser and founder of the Very Confidential salon in Paris. According to the expert, the important thing is to match the style of the braid with the personality of the wearer: “Whether we are a child-like woman or an extravagant woman, it must correspond to our character.” Here are some suggestions for finding the one to intertwine with this summer.

The braided bun

Celia Kritharioti haute couture show, spring-summer 2022. Imaxtree.com

Like Bella Hadid and Coco Rocha at the Cannes Film Festival, we dare the red carpet glamor for a hot summer evening, revisiting the braided bun. “If you want a dressier look for a dinner party during the holidays, you can opt for a plaited chignon worked with an effect wet very chic, suggests hairstylist Delphine Courteille. After rinsing out your hair care, apply gel to wet hair. Tie your hair in a ponytail. Then, make a braid on the lengths and surround it on itself in a bun. It’s more elegant and modern than the basic bun.” To double the effect, you can even associate it with braids glued to the skull, like Tina Kunakey on the red carpet of the Croisette.

Glued mats

Spring-Summer 2022 show, Christian Dior, backstage. Imaxtree.com

“Without a doubt, the hottest look this year is the glued-down braid. We see it everywhere on social networks, parades, celebrities, observes hairstylist Delphine Courteille. In reality, it is the African braid reinterpreted on European hair. If we look at the history of braids and pigtails, many women in the 1980s and 1990s wore this kind of hairstyle strongly inspired by Afro culture. This is what comes back a lot today in 2022.” If it is clearly recommended to call on a professional (providing a good forty minutes minimum in the salon just for braiding), the most skilled can also try it themselves at home. “The trick is to start by taking very small three-strand locks, then thickening them more and more,” advises David Lucas, hairdresser and founder of his salons in Paris, who then suggests “starting each braid by aligning it vertically to a landmark on the face: for example, placing a first between the two eyebrows, a second at the tip of a nostril and so on”. Beyond its aesthetic aspect, it is also its practical side that seduces. “If you go on vacation or on a road trip for more than a fortnight and you don’t want to worry about your hair routine, that’s ideal, says Delphine Courteille. Bonded braids are easy to live with, no need to shampoo daily. You can bathe, swim and forget about them completely. Best of all, they suit all face shapes and hair types, as long as you have at least one bob length.”

Boxer braids

Bronx and Banco fashion show, spring-summer 2022. Imaxtree.com

Often attributed to the look of boxers, these two braided braids in relief on the skull bring a punchy side to our summer looks, whether we are sporty or not. “Perfect for a boat trip, they protect the hair from the sun, salt and wind,” says hairstylist David Mallett. They take root on the hairline, on either side of the central parting, and run diagonally to the back of the head. To make them more modern, we dare the XXL length and let them fall in the back to the waist. “We braid them according to the shape and morphology of each person’s face, based on the placement of the nose, eyebrows, etc. Do not hesitate to add extensions if the hair is too short,” explains the hairdresser, who also advises to stand out with accessories: “Weave a scarf in the hair to bring a 90’s touch. You can also use a ribbon or leather laces, for example. There is no limit.” Enough to knock out received ideas about double braids in adulthood.

The ear braid

Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That. Getty Images

The two-pronged hippie braid, as Jane Birkin wore it in the 1970s, reappeared on Hailey Bieber’s back on the Grammy Awards red carpet, or on Sarah Jessica Parker’s shoulder, on the set of the series And Just Like That. The hairdresser Adrien Coelho, who finds it ideal for the summer season and easy to live with, suggests diverting it in all ways: “We can do one on each side of the head, just one last on the head, or in a crown around it. face,” he advises. Her tip for keeping it in place and avoiding frizz? “I always recommend putting a bit of texturizing spray on each strand to bind the hair together, make it easier to cross, and lessen the fuzziness. We are not looking for perfection either, we keep our slightly bohemian side.

mini mats

Gigi Hadid backstage for the Altuzarra spring-summer show in New York in September 2021. Imaxtree.com

Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, Angèle, Gigi Hadid, Margot Robbie, Hailey Bieber… Stars of the millennial generation are reviving this iconic hairstyle of the 1990s-2000s. On TikTok, the #babybraids trend has more than 40 million views. The hashtag brings together a plethora of video tutorials to show off this look. Hairstylist Delphine Courteille sees it as a reinterpretation of an iconic Kate Moss look from the 1990s, immortalized during a shoot for Calvin Klein. Sharon Tate already wore them in 1968, at the Cannes Film Festival. The right technique to copy it while avoiding the “rat-tail” effect? “You should not do them on hair that is too clean, otherwise it slips, warns the expert. Apply a little dry shampoo from root to length. Using a tail comb, part in the middle. Make a mini braid on each side of the face and tie them with small transparent elastics to give a bohemian chic side. She assures that “this style is suitable for a 17-year-old girl as well as a 35-year-old woman or more, whether she has a bob cut or medium-length hair”. It can be incorporated into the hair to give pep, and add a few pearls to the locks for the retro side.

The XXL braid

Alicia Keys on the Met Gala red carpet in May 2022, in New York City. WireImage

Mainly brought up to date thanks to Kim Kardashian and Alicia Keys, this ultra-long model is also making its mark on haute couture fashion shows this summer (at Viktor & Rolf and Alexis Mabille). A look that reminds hairstylist David Mallett of the iconic hairstyle of singer Sade in the 1980s: “It’s the most iconic braid of all. With her hair slicked back and her long very thick and very long braid hanging down, she has a couture side, ”he describes. To adopt it, the expert advises to wear hair extensions for a summer evening. The most daring can also customize it at will: “We give it a touch of subtle summer color with a simple silk scarf or satin threads and ribbons, suggests Adrien Coelho. There are even hair piercings if you prefer to give it a rock spirit.