6 Websites to make your own raffles and choose your winner

It is a free online tool where you can get random winners from a list of entrants , names, things, city or whatever you want. You can adjust certain filters such as choosing the number of winners you want to get. You can choose multiple winners in the same draw.

With the rise of social networks, contests and sweepstakes are excellent methods to attract and maintain interactions on your social networks or achieve some purpose in exchange for that prize that you are going to make available to potential winners. if you pretend pick a random winner in a contest you organize, there are many online tools as an innocent hand.

At the end of the draw, they generate a public link to the certificate with the results of the draw. You can share this certificate on your social networks, with your friends, or followers so that everyone can check the authenticity of the draw.

This website includes a lot of different formats for giveaways, to fit not only the choice of a winner, but can be applied in many different circumstances.

For example, organizing the distribution of a secret friend, choosing random numbers or letters, organizing the drawing of a sports tournament, etc. All this for free and simple, without the need to register.

It is one of the compilation of tools that can help you boost your brand, gain followers, share content and also organize giveaways.

It includes different raffle models, whether by surveys, with multiple options, basic, by voting, etc. You can even make your followers upload photos and videos and earn by number of likes.

It is the online sweepstakes app currently most used. It is a platform that offers more than 20 different functions to the user to develop and promote the draw.

An advantage to note is that this tool filters users who did not comply with the regulations of the draw and allows you to set various participation criteria. The first project is free.

Woobox is positioned as one of the best tools to manage your social networks and design contests, sweepstakes or other dynamics that increase your visibility on the Internet.

It allows to collect the participations in the social network (compatible with Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook and Instagram) and choose a winner according to the established instructions.

It is a professional digital marketing tool, focused on developing online sweepstakes and contests. It has 10 different applications to create events and promotions, both on web portals and on social networks.

It has a basic plan of only 9 euros, but you can do free trials for 14 days of its payment plans, to experience its functions to the fullest.