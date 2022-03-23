6 websites to take digital notes and be the best in class

It is the leading global digital learning platform to help educators and students reach their full potential.

In addition to serving as a reminder, by taking digital notes, students also develop different cognitive processes necessary for learning, such as summarizing, paraphrasing, structuring, classifying, organizing, etc. With the rise of tablets, smartphones of many inches or laptops, these are some of the best websites to take notes in your studies.

With GoConqr’s Online Notes, you can develop the concepts that you have learned in class and enrich them with the tools that you have at your disposal. In this way, you can include your own images or sounds to make the study experience more entertaining and accessible.

Google Keep is the solution to take any note at any time and make sure that it is saved in the cloud, being able to see it at any time from other computers and devices simply by entering with our Google account.

You can change the color of the note, add a reminder to receive an alert when you want to share it, classify the notes by categories and conveniently group them according to the topic and have them at hand on any device.

Included in Microsoft’s Office 365 suite, free for schools, this app offers the same options as the original Notepad.

On top of saving lists or notes, it allows you to archive images or videos and format texts. The student can easily organize the notes, using sections or labels, and keep them in sync across all their devices.

Extremely simple multi-device compatible application with all types of systems developed by Automattic, which is the same company behind the WordPress blogging platform.

It offers a clear and clean design and among its features stands out the possibility of reviewing previous versions of the notes, being able to publish them on the Internet with their own URL, the organization of the notes through labels or the option of working on them independently. collaborative.

You can use a slider tool to jump to any previous point in a note you’ve edited, and then select to restore it.

This web application shows us a text box, similar to a notepad, and allows us to take all the notes we want in it.

It is ideal to protect our notes with a password, since it has the option to add one from the button at the bottom to protect it and prevent that, if someone tries to access it, they cannot see the content without said password.

Dictation.io is a handy voice dictation note-taking web app that works through your browser and supports multiple languages.

Once the text is written, you can edit it to your liking, underline the most important concepts, save the notes in txt or PDF, tweet them or print them.