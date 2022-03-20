6 Xiaomi products that you did not know you needed in your life

Are you looking for an original Xiaomi product with which to surprise someone? This interests you.

The catalog of Xiaomi is broad enough that users miss not dozens, but hundreds of products. And it is that beyond mobile phones, headphones, TVs, scooters or even rice cookers and hot air fryers, the Chinese firm has a horizon of pottery as useful as unknown.

For this very reason, we have thought it opportune to turn on a special “My Lamp” that sheds a little light on those more secondary products from Xiaomi. We are talking here about gadgets as original as a smart Rubik’s cube or as practical as an automatic soap dispenser, which, once you discover that they exist, you will want to buy Yes or yes. Are you ready? So let’s go with the compilation!

6 very cheap Xiaomi products to buy on AliExpress

Xiaomi manicure and pedicure kit. We start with one of the most “analog” products of the orange brand: a small manicure and pedicure kit consisting of a flat nail clipper, an oblique nail clipper, scissors, a file and an ear stick. All this comes in a case stainless steel, same material in which the aforementioned tools are made. The complete kit doesn’t even cost 10 euros, but if it’s too much for you, you can also buy the loose nail clipper.

Xiaomi Mijia Umbrella. If you are tired of those cheap umbrellas that break with the first gust of air, you have to try the xiaomi umbrella. It is a worthwhile investment thanks to its reinforced aluminum structurewhich is able to resist even the strongest shocks without giving up a design compact and foldable.

Xiaomi Rubik’s Cube. for a little less than 30 euros you can get one of the most original “toys” of Xiaomi: a smart rubik’s cube. Learn to solve once and for all the mythical cube and compete against yourselfyou can connect it to the mobile and discover all the secrets of the algorithm.

Mijia night light 2. This handy night light can rotate 360 ​​degrees and also includes a motion sensor and a magnetic base. This means that you can put it on various surfaces as needed without worrying about plugs or switches. It is ideal to have it inside the closet, in the children’s room or in the corridor and you will only need three AAA batteries to make it work.

Xiaomi soap dispenser. The Xiaomi soap dispenser is a much more useful gadget than it seems, which can be used both in the bathroom like in the kitchen. It is loaded with liquid soap and water and the dispenser itself is responsible for providing a soapy foam just by reaching out your hand. It is very easy to use and recharge and promises autonomy that can last up to a year.

Xiaomi Humidifier. We end the compilation with one of the brand’s latest humidifiers, which is perfect for combating those drier environments. Comes with a reservoir 4 liters ensures uninterrupted operation up to 36 hours. It’s easy to use, easy to clean and can increase the humidity in a room by up to 9% every hour.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!