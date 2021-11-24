6-year-old boy tortured by his father and stepmother, the heartbreaking screams in the video before his death: “Nobody loves me”

“Nobody loves me”, this is the heartbreaking cry that fills the last moments of the life of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, a child six-year-old who died in June 2020. His father and stepmother are accused of his murder, and also of “child torture”. In the audio and video recordings released by the police, the little one is seen visibly shaken as he tries to pick up the duvet from the floor where he was forced to sleep for five days.

Arthur’s cry: “No one will feed me”

West Midlands police released the heartbreaking footage in which the six-year-old shouts “no one loves me”, “no one will feed me” hours before he is allegedly murdered by his father and stepmother. The two, 29-year-old Thomas Hughes and 32-year-old Emma Tustin, are accused of killing Arthur Labinjo-Hughes at their home in Solihull, West Midlands, last June.

The child suffered an irreversible brain injury after being subjected to episodes of cruelty defined by the court as “child torture”. According to jurors Arthur was poisoned with salt, deprived of food and forced to stand for 14 hours a day before his death. Arthur’s audio and video aired on Tuesday at Coventry Crown Court. The baby would die after his head hit “repeatedly against a hard surface” at the hands of Tustin.

According to the jurors, the stepmother sent voice notes of the crying baby to her father, receiving response words from the man such as “dig Arthur’s grave”. According to prosecutor Jonas Hankin, the couple regularly physically and verbally abused Arthur to cause him “significant harm and suffering.” “Arthur has become a target of systematic derision, abuse and cruelty designed to cause him significant physical and mental suffering for unfathomable reasons.”