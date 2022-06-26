6 years after their separation, the reasons why Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ended their relationship – Revista Para Ti

The separation of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt It was something that shocked all of Hollywood. The couple was very dear and in 2016 she decided to end their marriage. Their breakup triggered strong legal battles, even up to the custody of their children. Now, the actress was encouraged to tell the real reason for the separation.

The custody trialwhich has been the one that has occupied them the most time, was left definitively settled this year with the victory for Angelina Jolie. Initially it would have ended with shared custody, but the decision was reversed when Judge John Ouderkirk was removed from the case, due to his “professional relationships with Pitt’s advisers.”

After that decision, which finally determined custody for Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt tried to get the case reopened, but this was denied. after that chapterBrad Pitt has opened another case against his ex-partnerin the wake of some vineyards that the couple had in Franceand whose sale by Jolie would have been motivated with intent to “harm” to the actor.

Now, the actress decided to remember their separation and revealed to fashion the reasons that led to itand for those who saw in her divorce with Brad Pitt a wise decision: “I separated for the well-being of our family, it was the right decision“.

“There are who they have taken advantage of my silence, and our children see lies about them in the media on a daily basis. But I remind you that they know their truth, and they own it and their minds”, the actress has also said about the media exposure that this whole process entails.

“I keep focusing on its repair“, has commented on their children. The couple had 6 children throughout their marriage. Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox are the biological children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. On the other hand, they adopted Maddox, Pax and Zahara.