6 years without Chayito Valdez: this was the accident that left her in a wheelchair

Maria del Rosario Valdez Camposbetter known as Chayito Valdezwas a Mexican nationalized American singer who died a June 19, 2016so here we remember a little about his career and how he ended up in a wheelchair.

Who was Chayito Valdez?

Also known as “The Lark of Mexico”Chayito was born on May 28, 1945 in the town of Guasave, Sinaloa. Since she was little, the singer, composer and actress showed her interest in music, as she participated in various competitions in local cinemas.

The Mexican nationalized American became known for musical successes such as “Kisses and drinks”, “One night I got drunk”, “Three times I cheated on you” Y “He she left”but in September 1985 he suffered an accident that would change his life forever.

This is how he ended up in a wheelchair

The September 17, 1985 The ranchera singer suffered an accident on her way home to Texas, United States, where she lived for a couple of years. During that trip, from Zacatecas to Coahuila, the driver of the truck where she was traveling fell asleep, which caused a spectacular explosion.

After the accident, Chayito Valdez his spine was fractured and his lower extremities were left without mobility, for which he had to use a wheelchair for a few years.

Given this, many media outlets, palenques, record companies and charro canvases closed their doors to him, but this did not prevent him from continuing with his musical career.

This was his tragic departure

After trying to recover his artistic career, Chayito He performed at the Palenque of the Expo Sonora in 2003, where his show was a complete success. However, shortly after he suffered another accident when he fell during his transfer at the Guadalajara Airport, where he hit the back of his head and presumably had no problem.

Despite this, during her last performance in Nogales, Sonora, the singer suffered from dehydration and was taken to the hospital, but she convulsed and her brain stopped receiving oxygen for about 4 minutes and went into a coma for 13 years.

“The Lark of Mexico” He died on June 19, 1026 after remaining for 13 years in a vegetative state at the age of 71.

