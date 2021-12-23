60% confirmed for the whole of 2022

There was talk of a possible extension of the face bonus 90% at least for the expenses of the first 6 months of 2022. But nothing done. Nothing is contained about it in the latter amendments to the 2022 Budget Law approved by the Budget Commission in the Senate.

The new text of the maneuver, as it is now, arrives again in the Senate for final approval and will then arrive, for the final vote of confidence, in the House.

The face bonus from 2020 to 2022

The facade bonus, we recall, is introduced with the 2020 expenses and then extended to the expenses of 2021 as well. It takes the form of a tax deduction, equal to 90% of the cost incurred for the execution of renovation works of the “visible” external facade of real estate.

It is permissible to opt instead of the fiscal detraction, for it discount on invoice or the credit assignment.

The bonus was expiring with the expenses incurred by 31 December 2021. However, the 2022 Budget Law will also extend it to the expenses incurred from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022. On the other hand, it will lower the deduction percentage which will drop from 90 % to the 60%.

In this regard, the hypothesis of an extension of the measure of 90% at least for the expenses incurred in the period 1 January 2022 – 30 June 2022 was feared and then dropped to 60% for those of the second half.

The thing, however, has not found confirmation in the latest approved amendments to the maneuver.

The current and future situation

Therefore, it remains understood that, if everything is confirmed in the final text of the financial statement that will arrive in the Official Gazette, the picture will be as follows:

for the expenses 2020 And 2021 , the side bonus is of 90% , with the possibility of opting for a discount or sale

And , the side bonus is of , with the possibility of opting for a discount or sale for the expenses 2022, the side bonus is of 60%, with the possibility of opting for a discount or sale.

The payment methods will not change. You will always need the talking bank transfer, that is the one from which they result:

tax code beneficiary bonus facades

reason for payment

tax data of the beneficiary of the transfer (company carrying out the work).

