60 meters deep … a gruesome discovery – Libero Quotidiano

They are called centipede, but a thousand feet never have them. Almost. The point is that in the depths of a mine in Australia, the first millipede was found that actually had a thousand legs. A curious story, relaunched by Daily Mail and from Dagospia. Yes, because until now specimens with up to 750 legs had been identified.

The news was given by an article published on Scientific Report, in which it is referred the discovery of the super-insect, which had 1,306 legs, more than any other specimen ever found. So much so that the insect has been given a new name, an ad-hoc species that responds to the name of Eumillipes persephone.

In detail, the millipede measures in length of 9.55 centimeters and width of 0.07 centimeters. Without eyes and with a long body, it is composed of 330 segments, short legs and a cone-shaped head with beak and antennae. The discovery was made at a depth of about 60 meters, in a hole created for exploration in the mining area of Eastern Goldfield, an Australian province.

