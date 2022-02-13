60 million for Healthcare in the province of Alessandria: “This is how local medicine was born”

ALEXANDRIA. Sixty million are planned for the Alexandrian healthcare system. This was established by the Piedmont Region with the approval of the investment plan in the area, including community homes and hospitals and the new structure that will replace the Santi Antonio e Biagio.

“Today territorial medicine is born in Piedmont, since 2014 there has been no investment in new beds” says Governor Alberto Cirio, with the Alexandrian regional councilors, Marco Protopapa and Vittoria Poggio: “After years of cuts, we return to investing in the territory”. The plan to strengthen the health system has passed in the pipeline and will be implemented through the resources of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr) and other funding. For the province of Alessandria there are over 60 million euros for 9 community houses (for a total of 13.5 million euros), 3 community hospitals (7.5 million) and 4 territorial operational centers (400 thousand euros) , in addition to 9 million for technological modernization, and another 29.4 million for seismic retrofitting.

The community house in Trino, in the Vercelli area, is also part of the plan, which falls within the competence of the ASL of Alessandria. «Territorial medicine is born in Piedmont – Cirio reiterates -. The pandemic has shown the lack of a branched system capable of treating citizens at home or through community services. With this investment of 60 million euros for Alessandria, 430 million for the whole of Piedmont, we will finally be able to do it. In some cases the resources will be used to strengthen existing structures and in other cases to reopen or build them from scratch. Since 2014 the beds of the health service in Piedmont have always suffered cuts and reductions, while today for the first time we are returning to increase them by activating a thousand more “.

Now the passage is in the regional council, then it will be necessary to make a “tour” in the various Piedmontese provinces, which, like Alessandria, have had funds to illustrate the projects. The objective is to reach final approval of the Plan by the end of February. Community Houses are structures in which a multi-professional team of general practitioners, specialists, community nurses, with other health professionals work and which can also host social workers

The Community Hospital, on the other hand, is for short-term hospitalizations, usually with 20 to a maximum of 40 beds. The Territorial Operations Center has an organizational and coordination function. “It is important that the opportunity for the reorganization of health care in the area is best grasped – continues Icardi -, closing the circle with the six new hospitals in Piedmont in Turin, Ivrea, Vercelli, Savigliano, Alessandria and Cuneo, together with the construction site already started. of the Turin Health and Science Park ».