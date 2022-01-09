World

60 people injured, at least 19 dead including 9 children

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 29 2 minutes read

A week after the Philadelphia fire in which 12 people lost their lives, another tragedy of fire kills 19 in New York. L’fire it flared up in the flat of a 19-story building in Bronx. Among the victims there are 9 children and at least 63 injured, including 32 hospitalized with burns of varying degrees and symptoms of smoke asphyxiation. At least 200 rescuers were on site for what the chief of the fire brigade of the Big Apple, Daniel Nigro, defined as “one of the worst fires in the recent history of the city”. Still early to trace the causes that caused the tragedy. From the first reconstructions, the authorities explain, the flames would have started around 11 am local time from a two-story apartment between the second and third. In the building there are many families full, as is normal for Sundays.

Usa, arson in the “Church of Satan”. The police: “Unknown causes of the gesture”

In the excitement of the escape, the doors of the house in which the flames developed would have been left open, so that the fire quickly spread to the rest of the building. On every floor of the building – say the rescuers – victims were found everywhere, on the landings, on the corridors, on the stairs. All residents who were desperately trying to escape. Many have died of cardiac arrest due to heavy smoke and lack of oxygen. Many people were saved thanks to the fire truck ladders. “A horrifying and shocking scene,” the witnesses say.

The new mayor of New York Eric Adams also visited the place, in what is the first tragedy in his city since he took over. In the Bronx neighborhood, the nightmare of the terrible fire that broke out in 1990 at Happy LAnd still reigns, a nightclub in which 87 people lost their lives. At the time it was found that the place was operating illegally and that there was not even a fire-fighting tank inside. Now investigators will have to investigate whether something has gone wrong with the security and alarm systems in the Twin Park apartment complex.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 29 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Covid, Israel starts clinical trial for fourth dose of vaccine. The first administration to a professor

2 weeks ago

No laughing in North Korea for 11 days

3 weeks ago

In the Czech Republic, unvaccinated people will not be able to attend public events and enter premises

November 18, 2021

Boss forbids the intern to say goodbye to the cat: colleagues quit

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button