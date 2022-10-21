60 years after the debut of James Bond in the cinema – Facts of Today

It is very exciting to go to casinosonlineespaña.es in search of the best option to play online casino and have fun for a while. But the possibility of playing in person at a casino gives rise to many stories. And the directors and screenwriters of the James Bond universe know it. In his movies it is common to see him betting on poker in some big casino. Showing off his elegance while sipping his vodka Martini, the stories of this English spy reach 60 years in theaters and it doesn’t look like they’re going to end anytime soon.

Origin of agent 007

This famous character was created by the English writer Ian Fleming, in a series of books that were published between 1953 and 1966, two years after his death. curiously fleming He was a British intelligence officer, so he must have used some of his experience to tell us these stories. On October 5, 1962, the first film adaptation of the works of flemingwith the movie Agent 007 vs. Dr. No, a production of the house Eon Productions that since then has been responsible for 25 films, about James Bond over 60 years. In that period, all the works of fleming they have had some film adaptation and have made the Bond franchise the longest in the history of the industry.

dr no, as it was originally called, was directed by Terrence Young and as James Bond was the always remembered Sean Connery, a role he held for the first five productions. Fearing being typecast in this role, Connery stepped aside, and for the sixth film version of this saga, agent 007 was played by George Lazenby. Nevertheless Connery he would return once again to put himself in the shoes of the English spy in the movie diamonds for eternity Diamonds are forever.

Final exit of Connery

For 1973 it opens live and let die (Live and let die) with actor Roger Moore in the title role. This time the direction was in charge of Guy Hamilton, who had already directed a couple of James Bond movies, and would be in charge of a new version the following year. Its about Man with the golden gunand one more time Roger Moore played the now famous spy, and stayed in the role for just over a decade, with seven feature films to his credit.

Moore He decides to abandon the character since he considered that his physical appearance was not in accordance with what the Bond agent required, and the actor enters the scene Timothy Dalton. Curiously, Dalton had refused to play this role twice, but finally accepted and made two feature films.

Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig appear on the scene

In the mid-90s, the production company Eon works on the seventeenth film version of James Bond, golden eye. On this occasion the selected actor was the Irish Pierce Brosnan. He no longer directed John Glen who was in charge of the five past editions and in his place was Martin Campbell. For your part Pierce BrosnanHe was in the role four times until 2002.

After a break of 4 years, the agent would return to the screens again in the hands of Campbell, although it was not in charge of previous versions. This time the role of James Bond went to the British Daniel Craigwho until 2021 gave life to agent 007, in a total of five films.

The Bond girls and other curiosities of the franchise

Throughout these 60 years, the different film versions of the agent James Bond have maintained certain details in common. One of them is the famous Bond girls: women who could not resist the charm and elegance of agent 007. Obviously the production company Eon has used this to present a remarkable group of actresses, including Úrsula Andress, Jane Seymour, Kim Basinger, Grace Jones, Denise Richards, Halle Berry, Mónica Belluci and more recently Eva Green and Ana de Armas. But these are just some of the Bond Girls.

Other curiosities that always appear in the saga are:

The technological inventions with which Q equips Bond for his missions.

High-end cars, like Aston Martins.

Large natural settings where the action takes place.

The soundtrack of these productions have also had important music representatives such as: Tom Jones, Paul McCarney, Sheryl Crow, Duran Duran, Tina Turner, A-ha, Madonna or Billie Ellish.

And of course the phrases “Vodka Martini; shaken, not mixed” and the classic “Bond… James Bond”.

With so much road traveled, we are sure that James Bond will return.