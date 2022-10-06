60 years at the secret service of cinema

6 actors, 25 films and 60 years: the accounts that accompany the story of the most famous spy in the world, james-bond. The British intelligence service agent first appeared in theaters on a day like today, October 5, but in 1962.

On this occasion it was Sean Connery the one in charge of giving life to the hero in ‘Agent 007 against Dr. No’, a tape that would start the most extensive saga in Hollywood.

After the first title, the actor returned for three more. However, in 1965 he was replaced by George Lazenby. On Her Majesty’s Secret Service was her only involvement in the Bond universe.

After that one space, Connery went back for one more and settled instead. Roger Moorewho more times (6) was in the coveted role.

Timothy Dalton replaced him in the next 3 deliveries until arrival Pierce Brosnan, who enclosed the 20th century in the character. There were four occasions in which he covered himself with the mantle of 007.

Finally, Daniel Craig made history. The Englishman recorded 5 films of the saga, lacking one to reach Moore, but he achieved what the others did not: offer a total farewell to the legendary agent.