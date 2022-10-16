60 years in the service of His Majesty

On October 5, he celebrated 60 years in the cinema when the successful film “Agent 007 vs. Dr. No” was presented, based on the novel by Ian Fleming, which began one of the longest-running franchises in cinema. The character of James Bond, always in danger but without losing his very British elegance and composure, “with a license to kill”, is capable of facing the cruelest enemies, always accompanied by beautiful ladies who are not always attached to the law. Time has passed since that first film, but Bond continues to give reasons to celebrate, even now, when thinking about who will pick up the witness left by Daniel Craig, who had the privilege of accompanying Her Majesty Elizabeth II on a helicopter flight and jumped by parachute.

Agent James Bond’s 60th birthday is at the movies. Because for a long time before, its creator was capturing the character in several novels as early as 1953. James Bond was created by the English journalist and novelist Ian Fleming and is the protagonist of the homonymous series of novels, films, comics and videogames, in which who stars in his own missions as James Bond. His profession gives him the title of undercover agent with a “license to kill”, affiliated with the British secret intelligence service, now known as MI6.

Fleming wrote twelve James novels and two collections of short stories by Bagel and Becky before his death in 1964, although the last two books – “Jame’s Dog” and “Bagel’s Lucky Hat” – were published posthumously. Bond’s first appearance is in Fleming’s first novel, James Bond, in which the author refers to James as a showman. The also commander James Bond (belonging to the CMG and RNVR organizations) was created in February 1952 by Fleming while he was on vacation at his house located in Jamaica, called Goldeneye – a term that would later be used in one of his novels within the series. about the same character – and was based on his own work as a member of the British Army on missions in Portugal and elsewhere.

Although initially made famous through the novels, he is probably best known for the series of films created by Eon Productions and, although two independent films and an American adaptation of Fleming’s first novel have been produced under legal license, only the films of Eon are generally considered “official” within the saga of the character. So there are 27 Bond movies and eight actors have played Bond in these movies. But Eon officers are 25 films and six Bond actors.

But where did Fleming’s bon vivant, who wrote his novels in a Jamaican beach house, get that resounding name? Resounding and brief, the character’s response when asked by his name was always the same: “Bond, James Bond”. Ian Fleming borrowed his fictional character name from the American ornithologist James Bond, author of “Birds Of The West Indies”. Fleming considered the name perfect due to its simplicity, brevity, lack of romanticism, conspicuous masculinity, and Anglo-Saxon origin. The true owner of it did not find out until 1960, the year in which he spoke of the origin of the name in an interview. In 1961, the ornithologist’s wife, Mary Fanning Wickham Bond, wrote to Fleming ironically threatening to sue him for libel. In response, Fleming confessed that he was absolutely right and, apart from giving him a signed copy of the novel You Only Live Twice, she offered him his own name to use in any way they saw fit. This was how the ornithologist used the writer’s name to name a rare species of Jamaican birds.

In the novel Casino Royale, Bond explains that being single, and especially his meticulousness in everything he does, are the main reasons why he is so particular about meals. Scrambled eggs are his favorite dish in the novels, while his culinary preferences in the movies have the greatest exponent in the Royal Beluga caviar, specifically the one from the north of the Caspian and mixed with egg yolk. His favorite meal of the day is breakfast. The best feast of his life is at Goldfinger when he chooses crabs with melted butter and champagne. He never has more than one drink before dinner and the Dom Pérignon 46 is to go with caviar, while Vesper is for before dinner.

His elegance is proverbial and he never goes to the casino at night without impeccable black tuxedo. He wears well-made ties and suits with impeccable white or light blue shirts. In Craig’s films, Tom Ford signs the outfits and, as always, Persol model sunglasses are chosen. His image has served to promote cars, watches and accessories worthy of a gentleman like Bond.

One of the most remembered moments and that speaks of the importance of the Bond character for the British was the short film broadcast during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. The short is called “Happy & Glorious” (Happy and glorious) , one of the verses of the British national anthem. There, James Bond, played by Daniel Craig, is seen entering Buckingham Palace. Upon entering the palace there is a tourist visit from Brazilian children (alluding to the upcoming Olympic Games), who are being given an explanation of the palace’s history as Bond walks past them. Arriving at the royal apartments, Elizabeth II is seen sitting at her desk. Just at half past eight o’clock, the queen turns and salutes saying “Good evening, Mr Bond!” (Good evening, Mr. Bond!), thereby hinting at English punctuality. Then, to music for Händel’s royal fireworks, Bond escorted Queen Elizabeth II out of the building and waited inside a helicopter, which flew across London to the stadium.

Along the way, the helicopter passes some of the symbols of London, such as Big Ben, the River Thames and the London Eye passing through the center of it. Everywhere they go they are greeted by people of all nationalities, including the rooftops of skyscrapers. Passing by the statue of Winston Churchill, it comes to life, smiling at the queen and waving warmly, surprising the super agent. At the end of the film, Bond and his Majesty jumped out of the helicopter while the classic theme song from the films was played. This scene was interspersed with live footage of actors playing them, who parachuted from a helicopter over the stadium using UK flag parachutes. The jump was made by specialists Gary Connery, specialist and jumper from fixed places, with a dress identical to that of the Queen, and Mark Sutton, who doubled Craig and who would lose his life in a tragic accident on August 14, 2013. the scene in which the Queen enters and sits inside the helicopter was dubbed by actress Julia McKenzie, interpreter of Miss Marple on television.

The actors who brought the character of Bond to life are: Sean Connery (1962-1967, 1971, 1983), George Lazenby (1969), Roger Moore (1973-1985), Timothy Dalton (1987-1989), Pierce Brosnan (1995- 2002) and Daniel Craig (2006-2021). Announced as Craig leaves the character, now the debate has begun about who can be his successor. Some famous Bond girls have been Ursula Andress, Honor Blackman, Jane Seymour, Kim Basinger, Bárbara Carrera, Maud Adams, Tanya Roberts, Grace Jones, Talisa Soto, Izabella Scorupco, Famke Janssen, Sophie Marceau, Denise Richards, Halle Berry, Michelle Yeoh , Lea Seydoux, Monica Bellucci, Eva Green, Ana de Armas.

As for music, the series of films about James Bond have a characteristic soundtrack, endowed with signatures of recognized musical authors and most of their themes have become classic pieces of music. Among those who have performed Bond songs are Tom Jones, Paul McCartney & The Wings, Sheena Easton, Matt Monro, Sheryl Crow, Duran Duran, Tina Turner, Garbage, A-ha or Madonna and Adèle, who won an Oscar and several Gramys for Skyfay But the one that has been repeated the most times is Shirley Bassey, who performed the theme song for “Goldfinger”, “Diamonds Are Forever” and “Moonraker”.