60 years of America’s last sweetheart | Amica

America’s last sweetheart turns 60. Meg Ryan, if you think about it, this was it. The latest “incarnation” of a girl / young woman model that no longer exists today. America’s sweetheart.

Indeed the “sweetheart”. Next step / parallel to that of the girl next door. Because once there were vamps / dark ladies and then there were them, the ones to take home, to present to mom and dad. In the 80s / 90s there were Kathleen Turner / Sharon Stone and Meg Ryan, in fact … Even if she, Meg, was already “other” than the original model …

The American friend

Margaret Mary Emily Anne Hyra, born in Fairfield, Connecticut, on November 19, 1961, for us girls of 40 years ago she was the American friend. To celebrate it, we propose the interview we did to you again. In the gallery above, her most beautiful photos. His unforgettable moments, off and on screen. His loves, from movies and scandalous …

The monastic habit …

Meg Ryan she is wearing a long white dress that a colleague has just described as “monastic”. I disagree: the dress fits her perfectly, cut at the waist, the collar standing up, the sleeves reaching the elbow. “He’s so old…” says Meg Ryan. Maybe I wouldn’t have chosen black sandals that are a little too “Franciscan” (yes …), but that’s okay …

I confess: I wanted to be Meg Ryan. Me and many others born in the mid-60s, all those who between 20 and 30 years have seen hers at the cinema Top Gun, Harry this is Sally…, DOA. Insomnia of love, The Doors, Loving each other, French Kiss, Chronic lovers. Genius for love, There is post @ for you, City of Angels, The Courage of Truth.

The hot affair with Russell Crowe

And also In the Cut And Kidnapping and ransom. The films of fellatio (she and Mark Ruffalo, directed by Jane Campion) andhot affair with Russell Crowe that blew up her marriage to Dennis Quaid… I am honest: I remember how it was now who was by my side at the cinema, his film after his film. Meg Ryan you went to see her with friends or with the boy friend on duty, with your university friend or with your best friend. Once I even did it alone. The movie was Kate & Leopold, I remember Hugh Jackman dressed as a nineteenth-century dandy catapulted into 2001 and her hair. Those of her …

Because Meg Ryan was always styled like a god and every time a new photo shoot came out, the undersigned presented it directly to her hairdresser: “Cut them like this, please…”… Honestly, that she was the “modern version of America’s sweetheart”, I was always relatively interested.

Never been a Los Angeles Girl

Strange, but now that I’m sitting in front of her, in her white, “old” dress, it comes from ask her about her present: “What I do? I live in New York, where I’ve been back since my son Jake finished school. I was born in Connecticut but grew up in New York. Never been a Los Angeles Girl. Much less a Californian blonde. I have a daughter, Daisy, who I adopted as a single. Jake is an actor. I also directed it in my first film as a director, Ithaca“.

He told Gwyneth Paltrow that he no longer wants to act: is that true?

Yes, I like to think of myself as a producer and director. The first film I directed in 2016: the protagonist was my son. In the cast were friends like Sam Shepard and Tom Hanks. I needed to feel surrounded by people I knew and knew me well. I needed reassurance. I feel stronger now. I sold NBC the project for a new teen series called The Obsolescents. And I’m writing a play. I like the idea of ​​developing my ideas, both from an artistic / creative and a business point of view.

She was America’s sweetheart. They paid her $ 10 million a movie when a woman who hit this figure was really the exception. He said no to Pretty Woman…

Fortunately! Pretty Woman is Julia Roberts, and has never been anyone else … It was the time when I showed up for all the auditions, I didn’t miss one. Sometimes they got me, sometimes they didn’t. But I never thought ‘bad’: if I wasn’t good, I wasn’t good. Besides, I wanted to be a journalist, I was studying at the university. Then a teacher sent me to do a report on a soap opera that was in fashion, This is how the world goes around and they took me. I needed money to pay for my courses, I was already doing commercials. At first I accepted for this: then I liked it.

Meg Ryan: I found myself on a class with Sean Penn

And ended up on the set of Rich and famous by George Cukor one of the great directors of classic Hollywood. But is it true that you have never studied acting?

I just took a course, where I found myself with Nicolas Cage and Sean Penn also at the very beginning. Cukor was always screaming in my ears: “Don’t act!”. I made it my motto. When the fame came it was good. But I had a family of my own with Dennis and Jake. I used to work with friends like Tom Hanks and Nora Ephron. I met wonderful and very different people like Walter Matthau. And Oliver Stone… What a crazy and brilliant man he is.

The orgasm that had never been seen before

Nora Ephron is the director of Insomnia of love and the screenwriter of Harry, this is Sally … with the mythical simulated orgasm scene: such a hot moment in a romantic comedy had never been seen before.

Nora’s sets were like dinners at her house. She was fantastic, she brought together intelligent, talented people and made them work and eat and talk. Insomnia of love is a film about love for cinema and love in movies. The simulated orgasm, on the other hand, was my idea. It’s been a really long time, but I remember I threw it in there and it worked.

The funny thing is that the lady who says to the waiter, after hearing me, “bring me what you brought to you” was the director’s wife … comedies romantic are really very difficult, gears in perfect balance. Hugh Grant is right when he says that they are like balloons in a pin shop… Maybe that’s why they don’t do much today: there is no longer the same attention, care, patience. Hollywood is in a hurry to make money and that’s it …

So could a Meg Ryan no longer assert itself today?

Today it is different. Social networks have revolutionized everything. Maybe things are easier because you are in direct contact with the fans and you no longer need the almighty agency, but at the same time I don’t want to have to share everything. The private sector helps a lot to keep your feet on the ground. Personally, work and family have always been communicating vessels. Becoming a mother helped me to be more understanding on set and to have a broader vision, which becoming a director helped me a lot. Instead a film like Love each other, for which I dated alcoholics anonymous (she was an alcoholic wife, ed) helped me stay closest to my husband Dennis Quaid who was in rehab at the time.

Remarry? No. Oh my God, maybe …

Is it true that you remained friends after the divorce?

Yes, but I deny that we have come closer! Honestly, I wouldn’t marry him or anyone else … Hate… Let’s say that I reserve a no comment on anyone else. However, I always thought that Hollywood sexism could only be fought with collaboration. Men and women must not see each other as enemies, but communicate, find a balance …

Did #MeToo really make the revolution?

A lot of things have changed, the main one is now no one is afraid anymore to talk, to tell what happened to her, to share her story. Hollywood bosses have to deal with all of this. I am speaking from one who has never found herself in this situation, fortunately. It was one of the many miracles in my life, I have never been abused. But in my years Hollywood was really in the hands of men.

In the Cut it was his last major film as a star: he was only 42 at the time… Do you think seeing America’s sweetheart growing up and having oral sex was ‘too much’ for Hollywood?

In the Cut it is a beautiful film that I would do again immediately. I wanted to work with Jane Campion on that story about a woman and her desire. I was also looking for something different, perhaps precisely because I was over 40. I honestly don’t know if it was too much for Hollywood and if the directors at that point never saw me the same way again. I don’t know if the doors closed after that movie … But I remember a famous reporter who told me if I wasn’t ashamed. Perhaps I have not respected the famous and silent pact that governs the star system. I went against my cliché, my image without warning anyone before …

The past does not exist for me

No nostalgia?

Absolutely not! I’d do it all again. Mostly, I never think about the past. For me it doesn’t exist.

They still stop her on the street, however, I read …

One of the moments I laughed the most was when I got into the cab in New York and gave directions to the driver. He turned and said to me, recognizing me: “Can I take you to Paris?”. He was referring to French Kiss, the film in which I go to France chasing the boyfriend who left me. A film from a century ago. And the taxi driver still remembered it.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION