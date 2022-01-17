60 years of Jim Carrey, the secrets of his most iconic characters

Sparkling 60 years those of Jim Carrey. The Canadian comedian who as a child went to bed in tap shoes, in case mom and dad needed to cheer up in the middle of the night. Unpredictable and volcanic, “Rubber Face»Is one of the most beloved performers in Hollywood. Since the dazzling success that overwhelmed him in the first half of the 90s, when it became the first comedy actor to receive a $ 20 million fee per film.

“From zero to myth“. Jerry Lewis heir was born in Newmarket, a suburb of Toronto, by Katleen and Percy: an accountant with a passion for the saxophone. Last of four brothers, James Eugene Carrey he lives a difficult childhood after his father loses his job and his mother falls ill. Jim and his family are thus evicted and forced to live in a trailer. At the age of 15, he dropped out of school despite brilliant grades. He splits his time between working as a factory worker on an assembly line and a stand-up comedian on Toronto premises. In 1979, he flew to Los Angeles to try his luck. After a missed hearing at Saturday Night Live, enters the show created for Fox entitled In Living Color: was the only white actor in a cast of only African Americans.

1994 is his lucky year. Carrey strings success after success, scoring a hat-trick of absurd box office characters: from l’acchiappanimali Ace Ventura (100 million) to Lloyd Christmas in Dumber & dumber (127 million) up to The Mask (120 million). For the next The pain in the ass by Ben Stiller, Jim receives a record $ 20 million salary – the highest in history for a comedian to date.

In 1998, “the king of laughter” accepts half of his cachet to star in The Truman Show by Peter Weir; a drama film which is worth the Golden Globe as best leading actor. In 2000, a second Golden Globe for Man on the Moon from Miloš Forman in which Carrey plays the haunted comedian Andy Kaufman. Controversial among the hottest filmmakers, Jim delivers another touching performance in If you leave me I delete you (2004) by Michel Gondry, defining the protagonist Joel as “itself, without on mode“.

Over the past decade, the star has retired due to some personal problems. Today, however, his star has returned to shine, brighter than ever: dal series Kidding – The fantastic world of Mr. Pickles to the parody of US President Joe Biden al SNL until the recent collaboration on the last album of The Weekend Dawn FM.

On April 8, Jim “Rubber Face” will return to the mustache of the villain Dr. Robotnik in Sonic 2 after the success of the first film. Let’s celebrate the crazy 60 years of the brilliant comedian with the secrets of his most iconic characters.