600 hires in Turin by 2022

MSC Technology, logistics division of MSC Cruises, will carry out hundreds of hires in Turin by 2022.

The company of the well-known tourist navigation group expects to insert approx 600 resources at the new technological research and development center that has opened in the Piedmontese capital.

The selections are already in progress. Here’s what to know about MSC Technology jobs and how to apply.

MSC Technology, the cargo handling technology division of the MSC Cruises Group, has launched a maxi-recruiting campaign which will bring hundreds of hires to Piedmont by 2022. The shipping and logistics company, which recently started a new research and development center in Turin Lingotto, therefore continues to grow and to recruit staff. In fact, he intends to recruit well 600 new resources in the next months.

The new hires will add to the current 100 employees employed in the Turin center and will be able to work on the development of the components necessary for the handling of goods and also of the cruise ships of the group. MSC Technology job opportunities in Turin cover various business areas, including IT security, Web Development, Testing, Business Analysis, CRM and many others.

The MSC Technology hires to be made by 2022 are therefore aimed at various figures, with particular interest for professionals in the IT sector, digital and of new technologies. At the moment, for example, I am about 30 open positions and the following profiles are sought:

Scrum Master;

Agile Tester;

Senior Software Engineer;

API Management Specialist;

HRIS Specialist;

IT Integration Business Analyst;

IT Developer;

BI Business Analyst;

MS Dynamics 365 Business Analyst;

MS Dynamics CRM Solution Architect;

Security Operations Specialist;

New graduates in computer science or computer engineering – protected categories (articles 1 and 18);

Software Security Architect;

Release and CI CD Specialist;

Networking Engineer;

IT employees – belonging to protected categories;

Graduates and undergraduates interested in the ICT world;

System Engineer;

Senior Developer Intersystem;

Senior Software Engineer;

.NET – C # Developer;

Trainer;

BizTalk Developer;

Sharepoint Developer;

T-Sql Developer;

Frontend Developer;

UX / UI Specialist;

Web Developer.

We remind you that MSC – Mediterranean Shipping Company is a company active in the logistics and shipments sector. Facilitates trade and international exchanges by operating in 155 countries. The company was founded in 1970 and has been headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland since 1978. Family owned Aponte, MSC owns a fleet of over 600 ships and operates around 100,000 employees. Over the years, MSC has expanded its activities and alongside logistics and sea transport also land transport, as well as a portfolio of investments in port terminals.

Those interested in new MSC Technology hires can consult the section dedicated to careers (Work with us) on the company’s website. From here you can view all open positions and apply online to those of interest, by filling out the appropriate form to send the CV to the company.

