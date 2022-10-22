6,000 calories a day and 400 kilos of cod a year

The actor Dwayne Johnsonalso known as ‘The Rock’ (‘La Roca’ in Spanish), can boast of being one of the men with the most muscles in all of Hollywood, at the height of any superhero. His spectacular physique has allowed him to gain a foothold in the world of international cinema as one of the ‘big boys’ of the scene.

And it is not surprising, because his strict routine, his past as professional fighter of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and his Samoan descent, whose ethnicity is characterized by great physical strength and large size, have allowed him to obtain a body as muscular as his.

At 50 years old, Johnson is dedicated to physical exercise and is a faithful follower of gym routines, but to get a body like his, it is not enough to do sports.

As he himself has confessed on more than one occasion, he has spent years following a strict diet to keep his weight and muscles primed for the action movies he’s used to starring in.

But what does this strict food diet that Dwayne Johnson follows really consist of in order to preserve this incredible musculature?

Dwayne Johnson’s beastly diet

A few years ago, ‘The Rock’ was honest about the diet he has been following for years to stay in shape. The actor, who had already confessed years ago during an interview with Jimmy Fallon that he had spent more than 30 years without trying any type of sweet with sugar, revealed that he can now eat some 6,000 calories daily.

This diet of seven daily meals And till 4.5 kilos of food in 24 hours, it far exceeds the intake of an average man, who is around 2,000 calories a day, and that of many professional athletes, who can eat 5,000 calories in a day.

To ingest this large number of calories, Johnson spreads them out over seven meals a day, essentially made up of fish, beef, vegetables and rice. In fact, their main food is cod, of the ingested… almost 400 kilos a year! As he explained, this fish has a very high level of the amino acid arginine, which makes it the perfect food to preserve muscles like yours.

This is how the more than 6,000 daily calories that ‘The Rock’ ingests to maintain themselves are distributed:

This is how the seven daily meals of ‘the rock’ are

MEAL 1: 300 grams of cod – two eggs – two cups of oatmeal

MEAL 2: 250 grams of cod – 350 grams of sweet potato – cup of vegetables

MEAL 3: 350 grams of chicken – two cups of white rice – one cup of vegetables

MEAL 4: 250 grams of cod – two cups of rice – two cups of vegetables – one tablespoon of fish oil

MEAL 5: 250 grams of steak – 350 grams of baked potato – spinach salad

MEAL 6: 300 grams of cod – two cups of rice – salad

MEAL 7: 30 grams of whey protein – omelette with ten egg whites – a cup of vegetables (onions, peppers and mushrooms) – a tablespoon of fish oil and omega-3

EXTRAS: 4-6 scoops of Optimum’s Amino Energy after training – 60 grams of Optimum Nutrition’s Platinum Hydrowhey – 15 grams of glutamine – Gatorade

How many kilos does ‘The Rock’ weigh?

However, the diet of ‘The Rock’ is not miraculous and far from it is within the reach of anyone who does not follow a very hard physical training routine like yours. The actor combines this diet with his daily visit to the gym, where he performs up to 50 minutes of cardio (treadmill or bicycle) and another 30 or 40 strength exercises with weights.

Thanks to this, Dwayne Johnson has achieved the large body that he uses in his movies. And it is that, with the 1.96 meters of him, the actor has confessed that he weighs about 270 pounds, which translates into 122 kilos; yes, pure muscle.

